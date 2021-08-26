Colfax man arrested for hit and run

A Grant Parish Sheriff’s Deputy was flagged down in the Bagdad community and told of a vehicle that had struck a mailbox and left the scene.

The deputy located the vehicle and discovered that the driver was impaired and had a variety of narcotics in the vehicle.

Eric Smith, 26 years old, of Colfax, was arrested for Hit and Run, Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated, Reckless Operation, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of CDS II and Possession of CDS IV.