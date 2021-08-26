Thursday, August 26, 2021
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Colfax man arrested for hit and run

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

A Grant Parish Sheriff’s Deputy was flagged down in the Bagdad community and told of a vehicle that had struck a mailbox and left the scene.

The deputy located the vehicle and discovered that the driver was impaired and had a variety of narcotics in the vehicle.

Eric Smith, 26 years old, of Colfax, was arrested for Hit and Run, Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated, Reckless Operation, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of CDS II and Possession of CDS IV.

You May Also Like

Bridge Closure: Douglas Road Bridge Over Swafford Creek

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Kent House Hosts KLAX-TV Staff for Open-Hearth Cooking

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Family Counseling Closes

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *