Press Release – The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious activity in a vehicle in the parking lot of a business. When Deputy Amy Laborde arrived, she found a glass smoking pipe and crystal methamphetamine that was hidden in a box of french fries inside of the vehicle.

Justin Danzy, 35 years old, of Colfax, was arrested for Possession of C.D.S. II (crystal methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.