Wednesday, April 17, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Colfax man arrested for drug possession

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

51 year old Elton Wilkins, of Colfax, was arrested for possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, theft, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His arrest came after the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a convenience store in reference to a theft.

Upon arrival, the deputy saw Wilkins in a vehicle and asked him about the theft.  Wilkins then leaned into his vehicle and put something in the pocket of a another passenger in the vehicle.  The other passenger then took the item out of their pocket, which was discovered to be a bag of marijuana.

The deputy also discovered a glass smoking pipe and cocaine.

 

You May Also Like

Two Arrests in Dry Prong

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0

History major recognized for her work

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on History major recognized for her work

Alexandria Woman Arrested for Battery on a Man

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Alexandria Woman Arrested for Battery on a Man

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEW April 5th - Update: Message From Northwest Broadcasting CEO Brian Brady Re: DIRECTV