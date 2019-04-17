Colfax man arrested for drug possession

51 year old Elton Wilkins, of Colfax, was arrested for possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, theft, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His arrest came after the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a convenience store in reference to a theft.

Upon arrival, the deputy saw Wilkins in a vehicle and asked him about the theft. Wilkins then leaned into his vehicle and put something in the pocket of a another passenger in the vehicle. The other passenger then took the item out of their pocket, which was discovered to be a bag of marijuana.

The deputy also discovered a glass smoking pipe and cocaine.