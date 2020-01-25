Colfax gas leak causes multiple business and road closures

Due to a natural gas leak in the Town of Colfax the Post Office, Hyde’s Treasures, Dixie Pharmacy, Wilkin’s Insurance Agency, Colfax Banking Company, Hot Wheelz Used Cars, LSU AgCenter and Fogleman’s Sporting Goods have been closed. Colfax Elementary School has also closed for the day. Residents are asked to avoid traffic in the area.

Public workers and outside contractors are currently assessing the situation and we will provide more information as it becomes available.