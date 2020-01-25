Saturday, January 25, 2020
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Colfax gas leak causes multiple business and road closures

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments
Due to a natural gas leak in the Town of Colfax the Post Office, Hyde’s Treasures, Dixie Pharmacy, Wilkin’s Insurance Agency, Colfax Banking Company, Hot Wheelz Used Cars, LSU AgCenter and Fogleman’s Sporting Goods have been closed. Colfax Elementary School has also closed for the day. Residents are asked to avoid traffic in the area.
Public workers and outside contractors are currently assessing the situation and we will provide more information as it becomes available.

You May Also Like

Two Arrested in Grant Parish for Burglary

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Two Arrested in Grant Parish for Burglary

Deville Woman Arrested for Carnal Knowledge of Juvenile

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Deville Woman Arrested for Carnal Knowledge of Juvenile

“Art of Process” opens Today

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on “Art of Process” opens Today

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DISH CUSTOMERS: KLAX has been removed from DISH. Click here for updated info.