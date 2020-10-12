Colfax Elementary awarded Health and Safety kits

Grant True Value Hardware in Colfax owner, Fred Mercuro applied and was awarded a grant for Health and Safety kits for Colfax Elementary school students. The True Value Foundation recently donated KN95 face masks, hand soap, hand sanitizer, and cleaner solution.

True Value Foundation is focused on helping youth succeed with tools and resources to achieve their potential. Our children’s greatest resources are their educators and school staff. To ensure that children get their best educational experience under these trying circumstances, everything possible needs to be done to keep our educators and school staff safe, the Foundation press release stated. In partnership with True Value retailers, the True Value Foundation is providing health and safety kits to schools across the country via the newly created Educational Heroes Safety Campaign,