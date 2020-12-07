Cold Tonight; Mid-Week Warming Trend

Jackets will be a necessity for the beginning of the week as chilly temperatures are in the forecast. Tonight will be the coldest night of the week as temperatures will drop into the mid-30s across the region. A warming trend will begin tomorrow afternoon as temperatures will return to the 60s.

Wednesday through Friday will feature even warmer temperatures in the upper-60s to lower-70s. Our next chance of rain will not move in until Friday evening. The first part of the week will feature abundant sunshine.