Monday, December 7, 2020
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Cold Tonight; Mid-Week Warming Trend

Clay Smith 0 Comments

Jackets will be a necessity for the beginning of the week as chilly temperatures are in the forecast. Tonight will be the coldest night of the week as temperatures will drop into the mid-30s across the region. A warming trend will begin tomorrow afternoon as temperatures will return to the 60s.

Wednesday through Friday will feature even warmer temperatures in the upper-60s to lower-70s. Our next chance of rain will not move in until Friday evening. The first part of the week will feature abundant sunshine.

You May Also Like

Human Relations Council Honors Community Members

KLAX TV, ABC 31

One of LA’s First Female Police Chief’s Dies at 58

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Click it or Ticket Campaign

Jojuana Phillips

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ATTENTION DISH customers, despite KLAX TV's best efforts to stay on the air, DISH is threatening to drop this channel. If this happens, you can no longer see your favorite programming live on DISH. Call dish today at 1-800-333-3474 and tell them to stop the blackouts!