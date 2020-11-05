Cold shooting dooms Generals in loss to Talledega

TALLADEGA, Ala.—Kelsey Thaxton dropped in 24 points, but LSUA shot just 29.9 percent as No. 19 Talladega defeated LSUA 114-69 Wednesday at the Dr. Billy C. Hawkins Student Center.

Despite playing with only eight players, the Generals (0-1) kept it close throughout the first half, trailing by just three after one and eight at the half.

Thaxton scored half of her 24 points and C.C. Daniels scored nine of her 17 points in the opening period to keep LSUA in the game.

“We really competed in the first half,” LSUA Women’s Basketball Coach Bob Austin said. “And that is with six of our eight student-athletes playing in their first ever collegiate basketball game. We have some growing up to do and will continue to build on that.”

Talladega (1-0) started pulling away in the third quarter, finishing the period on a 17-3 run to take a 10-point game and make it 74-50 at the end of the third. The Lady Tornadoes did not let up and outscored the Generals 40-19 in the final frame.

Thaxton, the school’s all-time leader in points and 3-point field goals, buried two of her triples in the first quarter, one of which gave LSUA an early 10-9 advantage. The Generals shot 50 percent in the first quarter, but it went downhill from there.

Both teams were hot at the start, but only one team kept the hot streak going. The Lady Tornadoes shot 57 percent from for the game, including 55 percent from 3-point land.

Daniels scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds. In her first career action, sophomore center Aaliyah Williams nearly tallied a double-double, scoring 10 points and grabbing eight boards.

Getting a taste of college basketball, freshmen Raegan Ojoro and Rivers Day chipped in five and four, respectively.

LSUA did force 20 Talladega turnovers and grab 13 offensive rebounds, but turned the ball over 25 times, compared to six assists.

“I think we played too much ‘me’ ball and not enough ‘we’ ball and that shows in the few assists we had,” Austin said. “We had too many players trying to create for themselves and not for others.

But I definitely saw glimpses of what this team can do when it plays together.”

The Generals next take to the court on Tuesday against in-state rival Loyola. Their first game at The Fort is Nov. 18 against Xavier (La), a game that is being made up from the previous date of Oct. 31 due to Hurricane Zeta.