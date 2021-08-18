Cold Case Unit follows up on car found in Big Creek

Yesterday, Cold Case Unit detectives, along with deputies from the Avoyelles Parish Sheriffs Office, responded to Big Creek in the area of LA 115 near the Avoyelles Parish line to a report of a citizen finding what they believed to be a vehicle sunken in the creek.

Detectives, along with RPSO Divers, were able to locate the vehicle and recover it out of the creek.

Detectives treated the vehicle as a potential crime scene but nothing was found upon initial inspection.

Detectives are following up their investigation today with the assistance of the Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles in an attempt to identify who the vehicle was registered to.

If anyone has any information on this vehicle or any other potential cold case, they are asked to contact the RPSO Cold Case Unit at 318-473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867. Callers may remain anonymous.