Thursday, June 24, 2021
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Cold Case Homicide Arrest

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

Alexandria, La. (June 23, 2021) – Alexandria Police have made an arrest in a cold case that occurred on May 8, 2009, in the 3100 block of Laurel Street. Detective Tanner Dryden has been investigating the case and on June 22, 2021, developed enough probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant. The suspect was located and arrested in Gulfport, Ms., by Gulfport Police Detectives. O’Neil Wesley, 31, of Gulfport Ms., has been charged with first degree murder.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

You May Also Like

ASH Student Earns World Champion Weight Lifting Title

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Pedestrian killed in single vehicle crash in Rapides Parish

Jojuana Phillips

Pineville Man Arrested for Threats to a Middle School

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *