Cold case heats up after 30 years

RPSO – Reported :July of 1989

R.P.S.O received a missing person complaint

Disappearance of two females from the south Alexandria area

Ø Isabelle Mansell Blair, 34 of Alexandria (Pollock)

Ø Marian Elizabeth Coutee, 31 of Cloutierville

Last Known Location:

Ø 7835 US 71 South near Alexandria

II. Case was originally assigned to Major Mark Baden who was a detective assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division.

– As time progressed, the case became cold.

III. Approx. 2 Months ago Major Baden received information that assisted in re-opening the case.

– Major Baden, Detectives, Support Services, & Deputies assisted in furthering the investigation.

– Contact was made with a local land owner, whose property is located near the victims last known location.

Ø Property was previously owned by the family of Isabelle’s estranged husband -Robert Brunson Blair

– Permission was obtained from the land owner to search said property

IV. This past Thursday October 10th, 2019

– A vehicle was discovered submerged in a pond located on said property

Ø Vehicle was consistent with the last known vehicle utilized by Isabelle and Marian

V. Deputies & Detectives furthered their investigation

– Robert Brunson Blair, 71 of 7835 US 71 South

Ø identified as suspects.

· 71 Years Old – Currently

· 41 Years Old – Time of Crime

– Sufficient Probable Cause was established

– Warrant was granted for Robert Blair’s Arrest

Ø (2) Two Counts – First Degree Murder

· Charge is based upon

o More than one person was killed during the commission of the crime(s)

VI. Yesterday, Tuesday October 15th

– Robert Blair was taken into custody without incident

– Booked into the Parish Detention Center

Ø (2) Two Counts – First Degree Murder

· Bond has yet to be set on charges

VII. Investigation is Still Ongoing

– Person of Contact

Ø Detective Randell Iles

· (318) 473-6727

Ø Crime Stoppers

· (318) 443-7867