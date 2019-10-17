Thursday, October 17, 2019
Cold case heats up after 30 years

RPSO –  Reported :July of 1989

R.P.S.O received a missing person complaint

Disappearance of two females from the south Alexandria area

Ø Isabelle Mansell Blair, 34 of Alexandria (Pollock)

Ø Marian Elizabeth Coutee, 31 of Cloutierville

Last Known Location:

Ø 7835 US 71 South near Alexandria

II.         Case was originally assigned to Major Mark Baden who was a detective assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division.

–    As time progressed, the case became cold.

III.       Approx. 2 Months ago Major Baden received information that assisted in re-opening the case.

 

–    Major Baden, Detectives, Support Services, & Deputies assisted in furthering the investigation.

 

–    Contact was made with a local land owner, whose property is located near the victims last known location.

 

Ø Property was previously owned by the family of Isabelle’s estranged husband -Robert Brunson Blair

 

–    Permission was obtained from the land owner to search said property

 

IV.       This past Thursday October 10th, 2019

 

–    A vehicle was discovered submerged in a pond located on said property

Ø Vehicle was consistent with the last known vehicle utilized by Isabelle and Marian

 

V.        Deputies & Detectives furthered their investigation

 

–    Robert Brunson Blair, 71 of 7835 US 71 South

Ø identified as suspects.

·        71 Years Old – Currently

·        41 Years Old – Time of Crime

–    Sufficient Probable Cause was established

–    Warrant was granted for Robert Blair’s Arrest

Ø (2) Two Counts – First Degree Murder

·        Charge is based upon

o   More than one person was killed during the commission of the crime(s)

 

VI.       Yesterday, Tuesday October 15th

 

–    Robert Blair was taken into custody without incident

–    Booked into the Parish Detention Center

Ø (2) Two Counts – First Degree Murder

·        Bond has yet to be set on charges

 

VII.     Investigation is Still Ongoing

 

–    Person of Contact

Ø Detective Randell Iles

·        (318) 473-6727

Ø Crime Stoppers

·        (318) 443-7867

 

