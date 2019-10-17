Cold case heats up after 30 years
RPSO – Reported :July of 1989
R.P.S.O received a missing person complaint
Disappearance of two females from the south Alexandria area
Ø Isabelle Mansell Blair, 34 of Alexandria (Pollock)
Ø Marian Elizabeth Coutee, 31 of Cloutierville
Last Known Location:
Ø 7835 US 71 South near Alexandria
II. Case was originally assigned to Major Mark Baden who was a detective assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division.
– As time progressed, the case became cold.
III. Approx. 2 Months ago Major Baden received information that assisted in re-opening the case.
– Major Baden, Detectives, Support Services, & Deputies assisted in furthering the investigation.
– Contact was made with a local land owner, whose property is located near the victims last known location.
Ø Property was previously owned by the family of Isabelle’s estranged husband -Robert Brunson Blair
– Permission was obtained from the land owner to search said property
IV. This past Thursday October 10th, 2019
– A vehicle was discovered submerged in a pond located on said property
Ø Vehicle was consistent with the last known vehicle utilized by Isabelle and Marian
V. Deputies & Detectives furthered their investigation
– Robert Brunson Blair, 71 of 7835 US 71 South
Ø identified as suspects.
· 71 Years Old – Currently
· 41 Years Old – Time of Crime
– Sufficient Probable Cause was established
– Warrant was granted for Robert Blair’s Arrest
Ø (2) Two Counts – First Degree Murder
· Charge is based upon
o More than one person was killed during the commission of the crime(s)
VI. Yesterday, Tuesday October 15th
– Robert Blair was taken into custody without incident
– Booked into the Parish Detention Center
Ø (2) Two Counts – First Degree Murder
· Bond has yet to be set on charges
VII. Investigation is Still Ongoing
– Person of Contact
Ø Detective Randell Iles
· (318) 473-6727
Ø Crime Stoppers
· (318) 443-7867