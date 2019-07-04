Cody Ford: Pushing Past Limits

Pineville’s Hometown Hero is no stranger to success.

After graduating from Pineville High, he went on to the Big 12 Conference to play for Oklahoma. Displaying versatility, he rotated between both tackle and guard, alongside back-to-back Heisman Trophy winners, Baker Mayfield (Cleveland Browns) and Kylar Murray (Arizona Cardinals).

Tackling both football and extra classes, he graduated in December 2018 with a degree in criminology, just in time to focus solely on his NFL Draft dreams.

April 25, the day has come. Cody is prepared in his best outfit and #RIPPAPA stitched on the inside of his coat jacket in memory of his grandfather, Eddie. However, after the first round passes, Cody’s name was not called.

The next day in Nashville in round two, the Buffalo Bills have their pick at number 38, and that was the moment he’s been waiting for.

Things didn’t go as he expected, but Cody says he’s not complaining at all. He continues to be thankful for the opportunity to play and to also play for the team he dreamed of playing for.