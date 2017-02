KLAX-TV has been participating in Coats for Kids for over a decade.

Yesterday morning we, along with S & J Cleaners, dropped off some coats at the Rapides Parish School Board office. ABC 31’s Taylor Rubach has more in this report.

There are still hundreds of coats that are held at a cleaner’s business that went into bankruptcy. These coats are still waiting to be cleaned, but will be delivered soon.

KLAX ABC 31 News 2/1/17