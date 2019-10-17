Coach Orgeron Named to 2019 Dodd Trophy Midseason Watch List

ATLANTA (October 17, 2019) – Officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl released the midseason watch list for the 2019 Dodd Trophy. The list includes 22 of the nation’s top college football coaches representing seven conferences and Notre Dame.

The Dodd Trophy, college football’s most coveted coaching award, celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity – the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd’s philosophy.

The midseason watch list was created through a selection process by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, taking into consideration each program’s current performance during the 2019 season, Academic Progress Rate (APR), and each coach’s commitment to service and charity in the community.

Considering The Dodd Trophy represents more than just a coach’s performance on the field, a coach in his first year, who has not had a full season to establish his own impact on APR and the local community, is not eligible to win.

“This group of coaches go out every single day and work hard to embody the scholarship, leadership and integrity that Coach Dodd cared about so much,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “This award is more than just winning on the field, and every one of these coaches cares deeply about seeing his players grow and mature as young men on top of winning football games. That is what The Dodd Trophy is all about.”

The 2019 Dodd Trophy Midseason Watch List:

Coach: School: Current AP Ranking: Current Record APR Score: Paul Chryst Wisconsin (Big Ten) No. 6 6-0 979 Mario Cristobal Oregon (Pac-12) No. 12 5-1 968 Sonny Dykes SMU (American) No. 19 6-0 967 Herm Edwards Arizona State (Pac-12) No. 17 5-1 980 Kirk Ferentz Iowa (Big Ten) No. 23 4-2 973 Luke Fickell Cincinnati (American) No. 21 5-1 983 P.J. Fleck Minnesota (Big Ten) No. 20 6-0 978 James Franklin Penn State (Big Ten) No. 7 6-0 979 Jim Harbaugh Michigan (Big Ten) No. 16 5-1 982 Bryan Harsin Boise State (Mountain West) No. 14 6-0 979 Tom Herman Texas (Big 12) No. 15 4-2 972 Brian Kelly Notre Dame (Independent) No. 8 5-1 966 Gus Malzahn Auburn (SEC) No. 11 5-1 982 Dan Mullen Florida (SEC) No. 9 6-1 975 Ed Orgeron LSU (SEC) No. 2 6-0 951 Chris Petersen Washington (Pac-12) No. 25 5-2 991 Matt Rhule Baylor (Big 12) No. 18 6-0 976 Lincoln Riley Oklahoma (Big 12) No. 5 6-0 966 Nick Saban Alabama (SEC) No. 1 6-0 984 Kirby Smart Georgia (SEC) No. 10 5-1 963 Dabo Swinney Clemson (ACC) No. 3 6-0 992 Kyle Whittingham Utah (Pac-12) No. 13 5-1 989

Of the 22 coaches on the midseason watch list, the Big Ten and the SEC lead the way with five coaches each. Right behind them is the Pac-12 with four, followed by the Big 12 and AAC with three and two coaches, respectively. A total of 10 coaches on the list remain undefeated going into the eighth week of the season.

This year’s midseason watch list includes five former winners of The Dodd Trophy with Brian Kelly (2018), Kirk Ferentz (2015), Nick Saban (2014), Dabo Swinney (2011) and Chris Petersen (2010) all making the list. Additionally, five of the coaches were finalists for last year’s award, including Nick Saban, Lincoln Riley, Brian Kelly, Kirby Smart and Dabo Swinney.

The coaches on the list together have appeared in the College Football Playoff 15 times, winning four national championships, and in the classroom, their teams have earned an average Academic Progress Rate (APR) of 976.

“The Dodd Trophy is truly different from other coach of the year awards, and this list really highlights the level of excellence that it takes to be considered for it,” said Gary Stokan, Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO & president. “We are excited to see what the rest of the season brings and which of these elite coaches will emerge during the final stretch of the season.”

A panel consisting of all previous winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family and a College Football Hall of Fame members will identify a list of finalists at the conclusion of the 2019 season. The winner of the 2019 Dodd Trophy will be announced in Atlanta during bowl week at this year’s College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

About the Dodd Trophy

The Dodd Trophy was established in 1976 to honor the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (formerly Division 1A) head football coach whose program represents the highest ideals on and off the field. The award honors the coach of a team which enjoys a successful football season, while also stressing the importance of academic excellence and character, as did Coach Dodd’s teams during his 22 years as head football coach of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Coach Dodd remains one of college football’s legendary figures, both as a coach and a player. Coach Dodd was a native of Galax, Virginia, and played his college ball at the University of Tennessee where his team had 27 wins, one loss and two ties during the three years he played. Coach Dodd was selected to the National College Football Hall of Fame both as a coach and as a player. Additional information about the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation can be found at www.TheDoddTrophy.com. For news, updates and insider information, follow us on Twitter at @DoddTrophy or find us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/DoddTrophy.

About Peach Bowl, Inc.

Peach Bowl, Inc. operates the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, one of the New Year’s Six Bowls selected to host the College Football Playoff. The Bowl has earned a reputation as one of the most competitive bowls in the country, with 53 percent of its games being decided by a touchdown or less. Peach Bowl, Inc. has disbursed $260.8 million in team payouts over its 52-year history. Peach Bowl, Inc. also leads all other bowl game organizations in charitable and scholarship contributions, having donated and committed more than $53.8 million to organizations in need since 2002. Peach Bowl, Inc. also runs the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament, manages The Dodd Trophy national coach of the year award and led the relocation and financial foundation of the College Football Hall of Fame to Atlanta. For more information, visit Chick-fil-APeachBowl.com or follow us on Twitter at @CFAPeachBowl and find us on Facebook at Facebook.com/CFAPeachBowl.