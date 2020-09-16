Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Latest:
Sports News 

Coach O says ‘most of team’ has tested positive for COVID

Meagan Glover 0 Comments

BATON ROUGE (WBRZ) – When it comes to college football in 2020, many have said that teams will have to beat two opponents each week, their opponent on the field as well as their unseen opponent COVID-19.

Coach Ed Orgeron may have already defeated half his competition before the season even started as he told reporters in a zoom interview on Tuesday that “most, not all of our players, but most of our players have caught it,” referring to the coronavirus that has led to a global pandemic.

Orgeron said his team is currently doing well with “about three or four guys” who have COVID-19, and the team does not have “a lot of guys in quarantine.”

Coach O caught everyone’s attention with the notion that his team had already passed through the virus with many of them recovering and he was asked to clarify his statement.

“I’m not going to say all of them, but some players have caught it. I don’t know the percentage, Orgeron said adding, “hopefully that once you catch it, you don’t get it again.”

The Tigers have had a couple of spikes of cases at different times, most notably about three weeks ago when nearly the entire offensive line was in quarantine with the virus or close proximity to someone who tested positive.

LSU opens the season at home in Tiger Stadium against Mississippi State on Sept. 26.

You May Also Like

Hixson Auto Invitational Basketball Tournament

Jojuana Phillips

Rotary Welcomes LSU’s Coach O.

KLAX-TV ABC 31

Angels in the Outfield

Jojuana Phillips

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ATTENTION DISH customers, despite KLAX TV's best efforts to stay on the air, DISH is threatening to drop this channel. If this happens, you can no longer see your favorite programming live on DISH. Call dish today at 1-800-333-3474 and tell them to stop the blackouts!