Coach O responds to Derrius Guice report, says quote attributed to him was ‘not accurate’

BATON ROUGE (WBRZ) – Louisiana State University and Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron each addressed assault complaints and recent allegations of rape tied to former LSU football standout Derrius Guice on Thursday.

The university said it will investigate how those associated with LSU, like coaches, lodge complaints about assaults.

The administration vowed to inquire more about the protocols after a USA Today investigation tied Guice to accusations of rape.

The allegations date back to two incidents in 2016, USA Today reported this week, and were revealed in a lawsuit where women are suing the NCAA over complaints the collegiate athletics association ignored questionable behavior of star athletes.

Guice faces no charges related to the lawsuit, which is a civil suit, however he was arrested last week for domestic violence and cut from his NFL Washington football team.

In response to the USA Today article, Guice, LSU, and Coach Ed Orgeron were forced to respond.

Guice’s attorney, Peter Greenspun, denied allegations in the lawsuit, telling USA Today: “At no time were allegations of physical or sexual assault brought against Derrius during his years as a student athlete at LSU.”

The women believe LSU did not do enough to investigate complaints against Guice.

LSU responded in a statement:

“LSU and LSU Athletics take all accusations of sexual assault with the utmost seriousness. Formal complaints are promptly and fully investigated and the rights and privacy of students are protected as stipulated by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. Complainants are also strongly encouraged to report the offense to law enforcement and are provided information on health care, counseling and supportive measures available.”

Thursday, the LSU administration vowed to inquire more about the protocols related to assault complaints. University officials said the school will investigate to see what was reported, when and how it was followed up.

Click HERE to read the investigative report from USA Today.

Orgeron released a statement Thursday evening addressing a quote given by a former LSU football player in the USA Today article. The head coach says any insinuation that he had knowledge of the alleged abuse between Derrius Guice and the former player’s girlfriend is “completely false.”

Orgeron’s full statement can be found below.

The sexual assault allegations made against Derrius Guice should be taken very seriously and the alleged victims must be heard and supported.

I will always stand up for what is right and without question, I have complied- and I will continue to comply- with all university Title IX protocols and procedures.

The anonymous quote attributed to me by a former player in USA Today is not accurate. Out of respect for the young man’s privacy, I will not reveal the full details of the conversation. What I will say is that a player came into my office to discuss transferring from our program.

We also discussed the player’s relationship challenges with his girlfriend. I told him what I would tell my own sons: ‘We all experience heartbreak growing up. Do not throw away a promising academic and football career at LSU because of a personal obstacle.’

Any insinuation that I had knowledge of his girlfriend and Derrius Guice is completely false.