Coach O agrees to six-year extension with LSU, totaled over $42 million

BATON ROUGE – Coach Ed Orgeron reportedly agreed to an extension with LSU.

LSU Athletics has confirmed that according to the terms of the deal, Orgeron would be working with the Tigers for six more years.

The contract would total to over $42 million.

The Advocate reports that should Orgeron officially sign the contract he’d be paid roughly $7 million per year over the next six years.

He received a two-year contract extension in March and a raise to $4 million annually.

“Coach O has set a new standard at LSU,” said LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward.

“He has proven that he is not only a championship coach, but also a leader of a program committed to doing things the right way. He has represented our institution and our state with great pride, on and off the field of play.”

“He is well-deserving of this new contract, which should make clear our commitment to Coach O and the direction of our football program.”

Orgeron, the consensus 2019 National Coach of the Year, has led LSU to a 40-9 mark as coach of the Tigers. Of his 40 wins at LSU, 12 have come against teams ranked in the Top 10, including seven in 2019, which stands at the most in college football history for a single season.

His 40 wins through the first 49 games of his career ties for the most by any coach in LSU history.

“I’m very appreciative of Scott Woodward, the LSU Board of Supervisors and the state of Louisiana,” Orgeron said.

“I’m happy to represent LSU and this great state. My family and I are very grateful, and I look forward to working as hard as possible to continue to win championships at LSU.”

In 2019, Orgeron directed LSU to the most dominant season in college football history as the Tigers won 12 of their 15 games by double-figures. LSU outscored its three postseason opponents – Georgia, Oklahoma, and Clemson – by a combined 142-63 on its way to claiming the school’s fourth football national title.

Since taking over the Tigers four games into the 2016 season, 61 one of Orgeron’s players have earned their college degrees with another 46 being named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

In addition to its 40 wins, LSU has produced 12 first-team All-Americans and had players win eight national awards, including 2019 Heisman Trophy Winner Joe Burrow.