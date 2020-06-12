CLTCC Welding Director Awarded National Scholarship

Alexandria, La., June 1, 2020 — From 1974 to 1976, Don Sanders was a welding student at

what was then known as the Alexandria Trade School. Now the Director of Welding Technology

for Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC), Sanders is returning to the

classroom as a student seeking an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) from

Nicholls State University in Thibodaux.

Sanders was named the recipient of the 2020-2021 William Kielhorn Educator Scholarship, a

national scholarship from the American Welding Society Foundation designed to assist current

welding educators improve their knowledge and training skills through continuing education or

professional development.

“He (Kielhorn) was a welding education professor in Texas,” Sanders said. “He had a real solid

work ethic. He died in 2012 and he taught his last class from a bed in the ICU. After reading

that, I feel honored and humbled to be chosen for this scholarship.”

That passion for teaching students is something Sanders shares with Kielhorn. “My goal is to

first of all improve myself as a teacher. I want to be able to make an impact on the welding

students I am over,” he said. “And, even though I am 62, I still want to keep myself marketable

in the workforce. I’m trying to improve my education and be an example.”

Ray Peters, formerly with RoyOMartin in Alexandria, is MBA Director at Nicholls. “I’ve known

Don for several years,” Peters said. “We both participated in the Manufacturer’s Council in

Alexandria. Don shared with us that he had received this AWS scholarship to assist with the

payment of his tuition. He was understandably excited. We are as well.”

Peters said Sanders will be part of the 11th Executive MBA cohort at Nicholls. He will be one of

13 individuals from around the state working to earn the MBA, and one of two from Central

Louisiana.

“To make the program as interactive as possible, we limit class size to 15 participants,” Peters

explained. “The primary focus of our EMBA program is on business analysis and decision

support. Making sound business decisions requires that leaders recognize, collect, and analyze

business-related information. We provide them the tools to accomplish this effectively.”

“We are very proud of Mr. Sanders for his very positive impact within our welding and

manufacturing programs. He is a shining example to CLTCC students that education and

professional development continue throughout our careers,” said Jimmy Sawtelle, CLTCC

Chancellor.

Sanders, who also has a BS in Business Administration from Louisiana College, said he

believes he is ready for the new challenge, which starts June 13. “I’m pretty good with

analytics,” he said, adding the program is typically designed for students with 10 or more years

of work experience, a mark he easily exceeds.

Sanders has a wealth of experience including private industry and education. After completing

his coursework at Alexandria Trade School, Sanders worked for Hayes Manufacturing for 17

years, where he served as Vice President of Operations. In 2015 he left Hayes and started work

with the Rapides Parish School Board, teaching welding at Buckeye High School before joining

the staff at CLTCC in May of 2019.

“It was probably about 10 years ago, when the Orchard Foundation got business people

together to talk about the Jump Start program, that I got interested in teaching,” Sanders said.

“Dr. Marjorie Taylor (Orchard Foundation Executive Director) was very instrumental in my

leaving manufacturing for education.”

Sanders said he remembers the speakers talking about how only about 25 percent of high

school graduates went on to college and only 20 percent earned a degree. Their point, as he

recalled, was that those 80 percent of students who didn’t pursue academics needed a new

path. “I was like ‘somebody finally got it right,’” Sanders said. “I thought about it, and I decided it

was time for me to give back.”

It’s a choice Sanders is pleased he made. “I love it,” he said. “The more positive impacts we can

have on students – the more they can see and hear from people with business backgrounds –

the more we can get them on the right track.

“The most rewarding part is seeing the impact we have on students,” Sanders continued. “One

of my favorite moments here at CLTCC is when I see the light come on for the student. It’s a

transformational moment for both the student and the instructor. It’s realizing we are going to

change their life and lifestyle for the better with a high-paying, high demand job and knowing I

have my fingerprint on that student.”

CLTCC will continue enrolling for Welding Technology programs through the summer semester.

Enrollment for all programs in the Summer and Fall semesters is ongoing. To enroll and

register, visit www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more information, contact the school via email at

info@cltcc.edu or call 800-278-9855.