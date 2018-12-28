CLTCC Top 10 Achievements in 2018

Alexandria, La., Dec. 26, 2018 — Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) announced today its top 10 achievements in 2018.

“CLTCC is very grateful to our supporters across Central Louisiana for an outstanding year in training our workforce. We know this would not be possible without our partners, so we say ‘thank you’ to them, said CLTCC Chancellor, Jimmy Sawtelle. This year’s list expands on the investments made over the past four years, and as you can see, our students are achieving more for Cenla’s business and industry.”

#10: CLTCC expands Adult Education (WorkReadyU) from four Districts in 2015 to 10 Districts & 16 Cenla learning centers in 2018. CLTCC will work with partners such as the Central Louisiana Economic Development Alliance, The Orchard Foundation, and others to set a goal for 15% increase in High School Equivalencies in 2019.

#9: Central Louisiana Manufacturers such as RoyOMartin, Pilgrims, Boise Cascade, Stella-Jones, AFCO, and Alliance Compressors worked with partners GeauxFAME, The Natchitoches Community Alliance, CLEDA, Northwestern State University, and CLTCC to expand our Advanced Manufacturing Technical Program. New Students were celebrated during a ‘Manufacturing Signing Day’ as this work-study program has seen great success.

#8: The Central Louisiana Chapter of the American Welding Society awarded $25,000 to CLTCC’s Welding Program. CLTCC was chosen from hundreds of nation-wide applications for this competitive grant.

#7: CLTCC’s Ferriday Campus launched its first-ever ‘Oilfield and Drilling Class’. This customized program delivered training on an introduction to the Oil and Gas Industry and ‘OSHA 10’. The first class trained 20 students with a second class slated for 2019.

#6: This year, the partnership between Fort Polk, the U.S. Army’s Soldier for Life, KBR, Inc. (Pipefitting), McDermott, Inc. (Electrical), and CLTCC surpassed 175 graduates (since 2015). These Transitioning Soldier Graduates qualify for High Demand, Wage, & Skill Careers.

#5: The CLTCC Rod Brady Campus was selected for a coveted Country Music Television ‘Empowering Education’ tour stop starring Louisiana native Courtney Cole. Courtney rocked and charmed an audience of 500 from Jena High, Harrisburg High and LaSalle High Schools.

#4: In 2018, CLTCC saved our Students over $105,000 on textbooks. Free textbooks for Transferable General Education Courses and some credit courses are instantly accessible for student success. CLTCC is expanding Free Textbooks for 2019! CLTCC was part of 12 colleges who saved LCTCS Students $2.5 Million.

#3: CLTCC Students win 10 medals at the 2018 SkillsUSA Louisiana State Competition. Students won 4 Gold, 4 Silver, and 2 Bronze. The medals won were in: [Gold] Customer Service, Health Knowledge Bowl, Practical Nursing, Welding; [Silver] Customer Service, Medical Math, Practical Nursing, Medical Terminology; [Bronze] Customer Service, and Welding. CLTCC swept all State competition in Customer Service.

#2: The Coughlin Saunders Foundation awarded CLTCC $250,000 plus an equal match from the state. The programs invested were Allied Health, Manufacturing, Welding, Electrical, and Computer Aided Drafting and Design. “We believe CLTCC is serving our citizens, and we view this as an investment in high-wage, high-demand careers.” ~Sally Saunders Cockerham, Board Co-Chair.

Tie #1: Alexandria’s two Downtown Campus Projects began construction and are on schedule coming fall 2019.

Tie #1: CLTCC holds 2018 Graduation for our largest Class in unprecedented fashion. Nine Campuses including WorkReadyU Graduates are celebrated as CLECO CEO William ‘Bill’ Fontenot delivered the commencement address.