CLTCC Signs 38 High School Seniors During Annual NC3 National Signing Day

Alexandria, La., April 20, 2023 —

Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC)

celebrated Thursday morning as 38 high school seniors signed Letters of Intent to enroll at

CLTCC during the annual NC3 National Signing Day event at the Downtown Alexandria

Campus on Murray Street. CLTCC joins other National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3)

schools across the country in hosting an annual signing day ceremony.

“By signing these Letters of Intent, these graduating high school seniors are reserving their

place in our program to take the next step in their skills and career development,” said

Alexandria Campus Dean Lisa Doney. “Just as athletes ensure their opportunities by signing

letters of intent as they transition from high school to college and work to improve their skills

seeking successful careers in sports, these students are locking in their opportunity to develop

the skills they need to get a high-paying, in-demand job and have a successful career in the

workplace.”

Students signed letters of intent to pursue opportunities in a variety of specialized fields

including Advanced Manufacturing; Electrical; Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC);

Heavy Equipment Operation and Welding. Graduates in these fields enter high-wage, high demand, and high-skill careers in Central Louisiana.

“This is a great day for these students and for CLTCC,” said CLTCC Chancellor James

Sawtelle. “This is a significant step forward as they begin their journey to a life-changing,

rewarding career. Our faculty and staff are just as thrilled to have these students joining our

team and CLTCC Bobcat Nation as any college coach is to get new athletes.”

For information about enrollment at CLTCC visit www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more information,

contact the school via email at info@cltcc.edu or call 800-278-9855.