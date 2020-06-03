CLTCC Sees Increased Enrollment for Summer Semester; Additional Sections Available in the Coming Weeks

Alexandria, La., June 2, 2020 — Central Louisiana Technical Community College

(CLTCC) has announced its college-wide enrollment for summer semester

is 471 students, which is up from 414 students at the start of the 2019 summer

term. The total is an increase of 13.7% overall.

“We are very pleased so many students are making the investment to enter high

demand, high-skill, and high-wage careers across Central Louisiana,” said Jimmy

Sawtelle, Chancellor of CLTCC. “This is a testimony to the resiliency of

our students, partners, and our team who are devoted to student success.”

While a majority of CLTCC’s classes are being delivered online, many classes are held

on-campus following safety measures, including health screens, wearing of personal

protective equipment, and social distancing. With Governor John Bel Edwards’

announcement of ‘Phase Two’ the college is preparing for expanded online, hybrid

(online and face-to-face), and traditional instruction and training. The college will also

open additional sections of welding and general education courses over the course of

the summer semester.

Enrollment growth has also been significant at rural campuses, such as the Sabine

Valley Campus in Many, Louisiana. “High school students in the parish are utilizing their

time wisely this summer by dual enrolling in transferrable general education courses

through their local community college. CLTCC is a viable and affordable option to earn

college credit more efficiently,” says Gwen Fontenot, Sabine Valley Campus Dean. Her

campus saw an increase of 92 students over last year. Natchitoches campus

is also up significantly with an increase of 54 students.

According to pre-enrollment projections, fall semester appears to show increase as well.

“We are excited to see this positive enrollment growth. It reinforces the fact that our

students are eager to find a sense of normalcy in these challenging times,” stated Dr.

Heather Poole, Executive Vice Chancellor of Student Services.

CLTCC says students took advantage of reduced tuition price points, allowing for

enrollment at a fraction of traditional costs. The college plans on employing similar

reductions in tuition for specific populations of students for the fall semester. Enrollment

for the Summer and Fall sessions is ongoing. To enroll and register,

visit www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more information, contact the school via email

at info@cltcc.edu, or call 800-278-9855.