CLTCC Reschedules Spring Break to March 23-27 as Part of COVID-19 Response

Alexandria, La., March 17, 2020 — As part of Central Louisiana Technical Community College’s (CLTCC) response to statewide efforts to stem the spread of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus), Chancellor Jimmy Sawtelle announced the school is rescheduling Spring Break from April 13-17 to next week, March 23-27.

“We believe moving Spring Break forward will provide a number of benefits for our students, faculty, and staff,” Sawtelle said. “The health and well-being of our students and staff remain our priority. By taking two consecutive weeks now without classes, students and faculty members will have additional time to identify and resolve family situations such as child-care and elder-care. The need for this stems from the rapidly-evolving measures to minimize the spread of infection. This also gives CLTCC instructors an opportunity to refine online course content to provide the highest quality instruction.”

Sawtelle said the moving of Spring Break to next week does not impact the current week’s canceling of all classes (Credit, Workforce and Adult Ed/WorkreadyU) through Friday, March 20. Also, it should not result in any changes to the overall semester length, scheduled to conclude mid-May.

Under the revised schedule, students will resume classes Monday, March 30, with online electronic learning facilitation of instruction. “All efforts to modify instructional delivery and college operations are centered on ensuring quality learning environments for students aswell as a safe, sanitary, and secure work environment for faculty and staff,” Sawtelle said.

“We want to thank our students, stakeholders, and staffs within the eight communities we serve for their patience and support”, said Sawtelle.

Sawtelle noted this is an ongoing situation and that plans will be modified as conditions change. The CLTCC Chancellor’s Office will provide updates as new information becomes available and students are encouraged to stay connected with CLTCC’s social media channels on Facebook and Twitter as well as the website at www.CLTCC.edu. Everyone is also encouraged to utilize other available resources that promote