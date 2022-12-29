CLTCC Recognizes Top 2022 Achievements in Annual Year in Review

Alexandria, LA, December 28, 2022 — Millions of dollars in grants and investments by

community partners and philanthropic organizations, national recognition for outstanding

students, the launch of innovative new educational programs to prepare local students for highpaying, in-demand jobs, and new articulation agreements with educational partners to further

academic progress highlight the list of accomplishments in 2022 for Central Louisiana Technical

Community College (CLTCC).

“CLTCC continues to be blessed and build on the strong foundation provided by our countless

partners and stakeholders within Central Louisiana,” said CLTCC Chancellor Dr. Jimmy

Sawtelle. “We cannot thank our community partners enough. That includes our students,

business and industry, legislators, civic, philanthropic, and education partners. Cenla continues

to be supportive of our efforts and the investments and new agreements created this year will

provide tremendous benefits for our students and our community for years to come. I also want

to commend our students, who have done an outstanding job of taking advantage of the

opportunities they have and making the most of them, as well as our outstanding faculty and

staff. We are incredibly proud of everyone associated with CLTCC and very grateful for the

support we receive from our community.” As the year draws to a close, here is a look at the

stories the college cited as some of the biggest of 2022:

• CLTCC received grants from The Rapides Foundation totaling $2.5 million to address a

shortage of skilled workers in nursing and to establish the Central Louisiana Rural

Nursing Network and the Central Louisiana Rural Allied Health Network. In addition, the

Louisiana Community and Technical College System will provide $2+ million in matching

dollars from the Rapid Response Fund to support the projects.

• CLTCC and Louisiana State University of Alexandria signed a new 2+2 articulation

agreement for Business Technology. Under the agreement, CLTCC transfer students

may enter LSU of Alexandria with Junior classification and transfer 60 hours from an

Associate of Science in Business Administration to LSUA’s Bachelor of Arts of Science

in Business Administration degree.

• CLTCC held its 2022 graduation ceremony in May honoring 311 members of the Class

of 2022 representing eight CLTCC campuses, as well as 136 HiSET high school

equivalency graduates. Cenla realtor and radio talk show host Trish Leleux delivered the

commencement address.

• CLTCC students Evan Jackson and Brittany Smith earned silver medals at the 2022

SkillsUSA National Championship in Atlanta, GA. Jackson, a previous gold medalist,

earned a silver medal in Technical Computer Applications while Smith earned her first

national medal in the Nurse Assistant competition.

• CLTCC signed an articulation with Louisiana Christian University for Associates Degrees

to Bachelor’s Degrees. The agreement creates a pathway for CLTCC graduates to

attend LCU to complete their final two years of study to earn a Bachelor of Applied

Science degree.

• The Alexandria Business Foundation awarded CLTCC $300,000 to be matched with an

additional $500,000 for CLTCC’s Business Technology program. Most of the investment

will be for student scholarships, a first-ever Endowed Professorship, a transfer

scholarship with LSU of Alexandria, and investments for state-of-the-art business

technologies.

• The Rod Brady and Alexandria Campuses held a ribbon-cutting for two Heavy

Equipment Operations Programs including Governor John Bel Edwards’ Professional

Resilience Occupations (PRO) Louisiana initiative. The PRO initiative aims to develop a

skilled workforce to support statewide resilience efforts, including Louisiana Watershed

Initiative flood risk reduction projects, and build up Louisiana’s defense against future

disasters.

• CLTCC welding student I’Kiem Billups was named the 2022 Louisiana Association for

Public, Community & Adult Education (LAPCAE) Student of the Year.

• CLTCC received approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools

Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) for an accreditation visit in 2023. This is a

significant step in CLTCC’s goal of achieving SACSCOC accreditation. CLTCC

continues to maintain accredited by the Accrediting Commission of the Council on

Occupational Education (COE).

• The Coughlin Saunders Foundation invested $150,000 for Practical Nursing

scholarships at CLTCC’s Alexandria Campus. These scholarships will support PN

students for retention and graduation following the successful completion of their first

year.

• SkillsUSA Post-Secondary of Louisiana Community & Technical College System

selected Alexandria-Pineville to host State SkillsUSA Competition in March of 2023. This

will bring career and technical education champions from across Louisiana to Central

Louisiana to compete in the state competition with winners advancing to the National

SkillsUSA Championships.

Enrollment for Spring and Summer sessions is ongoing. To enroll and register, visit

www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more information, contact the school via email at info@cltcc.edu or

call 800-278-9855.