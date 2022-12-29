CLTCC Recognizes Top 2022 Achievements in Annual Year in Review
Alexandria, LA, December 28, 2022 — Millions of dollars in grants and investments by
community partners and philanthropic organizations, national recognition for outstanding
students, the launch of innovative new educational programs to prepare local students for highpaying, in-demand jobs, and new articulation agreements with educational partners to further
academic progress highlight the list of accomplishments in 2022 for Central Louisiana Technical
Community College (CLTCC).
“CLTCC continues to be blessed and build on the strong foundation provided by our countless
partners and stakeholders within Central Louisiana,” said CLTCC Chancellor Dr. Jimmy
Sawtelle. “We cannot thank our community partners enough. That includes our students,
business and industry, legislators, civic, philanthropic, and education partners. Cenla continues
to be supportive of our efforts and the investments and new agreements created this year will
provide tremendous benefits for our students and our community for years to come. I also want
to commend our students, who have done an outstanding job of taking advantage of the
opportunities they have and making the most of them, as well as our outstanding faculty and
staff. We are incredibly proud of everyone associated with CLTCC and very grateful for the
support we receive from our community.” As the year draws to a close, here is a look at the
stories the college cited as some of the biggest of 2022:
• CLTCC received grants from The Rapides Foundation totaling $2.5 million to address a
shortage of skilled workers in nursing and to establish the Central Louisiana Rural
Nursing Network and the Central Louisiana Rural Allied Health Network. In addition, the
Louisiana Community and Technical College System will provide $2+ million in matching
dollars from the Rapid Response Fund to support the projects.
• CLTCC and Louisiana State University of Alexandria signed a new 2+2 articulation
agreement for Business Technology. Under the agreement, CLTCC transfer students
may enter LSU of Alexandria with Junior classification and transfer 60 hours from an
Associate of Science in Business Administration to LSUA’s Bachelor of Arts of Science
in Business Administration degree.
• CLTCC held its 2022 graduation ceremony in May honoring 311 members of the Class
of 2022 representing eight CLTCC campuses, as well as 136 HiSET high school
equivalency graduates. Cenla realtor and radio talk show host Trish Leleux delivered the
commencement address.
• CLTCC students Evan Jackson and Brittany Smith earned silver medals at the 2022
SkillsUSA National Championship in Atlanta, GA. Jackson, a previous gold medalist,
earned a silver medal in Technical Computer Applications while Smith earned her first
national medal in the Nurse Assistant competition.
• CLTCC signed an articulation with Louisiana Christian University for Associates Degrees
to Bachelor’s Degrees. The agreement creates a pathway for CLTCC graduates to
attend LCU to complete their final two years of study to earn a Bachelor of Applied
Science degree.
• The Alexandria Business Foundation awarded CLTCC $300,000 to be matched with an
additional $500,000 for CLTCC’s Business Technology program. Most of the investment
will be for student scholarships, a first-ever Endowed Professorship, a transfer
scholarship with LSU of Alexandria, and investments for state-of-the-art business
technologies.
• The Rod Brady and Alexandria Campuses held a ribbon-cutting for two Heavy
Equipment Operations Programs including Governor John Bel Edwards’ Professional
Resilience Occupations (PRO) Louisiana initiative. The PRO initiative aims to develop a
skilled workforce to support statewide resilience efforts, including Louisiana Watershed
Initiative flood risk reduction projects, and build up Louisiana’s defense against future
disasters.
• CLTCC welding student I’Kiem Billups was named the 2022 Louisiana Association for
Public, Community & Adult Education (LAPCAE) Student of the Year.
• CLTCC received approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools
Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) for an accreditation visit in 2023. This is a
significant step in CLTCC’s goal of achieving SACSCOC accreditation. CLTCC
continues to maintain accredited by the Accrediting Commission of the Council on
Occupational Education (COE).
• The Coughlin Saunders Foundation invested $150,000 for Practical Nursing
scholarships at CLTCC’s Alexandria Campus. These scholarships will support PN
students for retention and graduation following the successful completion of their first
year.
• SkillsUSA Post-Secondary of Louisiana Community & Technical College System
selected Alexandria-Pineville to host State SkillsUSA Competition in March of 2023. This
will bring career and technical education champions from across Louisiana to Central
Louisiana to compete in the state competition with winners advancing to the National
SkillsUSA Championships.
Enrollment for Spring and Summer sessions is ongoing. To enroll and register, visit
www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more information, contact the school via email at info@cltcc.edu or
call 800-278-9855.