CLTCC Recent Practical Nursing Graduates at Alexandria Campus Achieve 100 Percent Pass Rate on National License Exam

Central Louisiana Technical Community (CLTCC) is proud to announce that Practical Nursing students from the Alexandria Campus who graduated in May 2018 (Class 122) achieved a 100 percent pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examination for Practical Nurses (NCLEX-PN) on the first attempt. The test is administered by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing.

“This is a significant accomplishment, and we are extremely proud,” said Angela Brown, Practical Nursing Instructor at the Alexandria Campus. “They worked hard and overcame many obstacles. These graduates are now ready to fill much-needed positions in the health care industry.”