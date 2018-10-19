Friday, October 19, 2018
Latest:
Class 122 Alexandria Campus photo by: CLTCC
Campus News 

CLTCC Recent Practical Nursing Graduates at Alexandria Campus Achieve 100 Percent Pass Rate on National License Exam

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comments

Central Louisiana Technical Community (CLTCC) is proud to announce that Practical Nursing students from the Alexandria Campus who graduated in May 2018 (Class 122) achieved a 100 percent pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examination for Practical Nurses (NCLEX-PN) on the first attempt. The test is administered by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing.

“This is a significant accomplishment, and we are extremely proud,” said Angela Brown, Practical Nursing Instructor at the Alexandria Campus.  “They worked hard and overcame many obstacles.  These graduates are now ready to fill much-needed positions in the health care industry.”

You May Also Like

APD, CrossFit Raise Scholarship Funds for LSUA Students

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on APD, CrossFit Raise Scholarship Funds for LSUA Students

Cenla Showdown

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Cenla Showdown

6th Annual Big Bass Blowout

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on 6th Annual Big Bass Blowout

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *