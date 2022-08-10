CLTCC Providing Workforce Development Training as Part of PRO Louisiana

Alexandria, La., August 9, 2022 — Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC)

is excited to be part of Professional Resilience Occupations Louisiana (PRO Louisiana), a

workforce development program of the Louisiana Watershed Initiative for professional resilience

occupations, in partnership with the Louisiana Community and Technical College System and

Louisiana Economic Development (LED).

“CLTCC’s class will start September 26,” explained CLTCC Vice Chancellor, Workforce

Development Misty Slayter. “The course is nine weeks, during which time the participants can

earn NCCER Heavy Equipment Operator Level 2 certification. They can also choose an add-on

to earn a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) immediately upon completion of the heavy

equipment operator course.”

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the program’s launch in February. PRO Louisiana provides

federal funding for disaster resilience training courses and certification. The goal is to develop a

skilled workforce to support statewide resilience efforts, including LWI flood risk reduction

projects, and build up Louisiana’s defense against future disasters.

“We’ve awarded more than $450 million in federal funds to flood mitigation projects statewide

that will break ground over the next few years, which means we need trained resilience

professionals to support these efforts now more than ever,” Gov. Edwards said. “PRO Louisiana

highlights the Louisiana Watershed Initiative’s comprehensive approach to disaster defense.

Beyond funding mitigation projects throughout the state, we’re preparing a workforce to deliver

those projects and fill in-demand jobs in disaster resilience.”

CLTCC Chancellor Dr. Jimmy Sawtelle said, “CLTCC is very proud to be able to participate in

this program to not only support our state’s watershed initiative efforts, but to help Central

Louisiana residents get the skills they need to be able to get high-paying, high-demand jobs.”

Initial courses will focus on resilience training for heavy equipment operators, which are in

demand and crucial to the success of flood resilience efforts in Louisiana, according to a 2018

labor market analysis by LED and the Louisiana Workforce Commission. In the long term, PRO

Louisiana will support additional courses in other areas, such as flood risk analysis and resilient

construction methods for builders, contractors and other professionals.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Louisiana Watershed Initiative to provide resilience training

courses through PRO Louisiana, which will benefit the futures of our students and of our state,”

LCTCS President Monty Sullivan said. “Demand for trained resilience professionals is on the

rise as our communities recover from previous disasters and prepare for the growing risks of

future ones. PRO Louisiana courses will provide the training and skills students need to secure

essential, well-paid jobs with a higher purpose: safeguarding our state.”

LED Secretary Don Pierson added, “Louisiana has the best workforce development training

programs in the country, and higher education partnerships that deliver customized training are

a big reason why. By equipping students with skills to perform specialized resilience work, PRO

Louisiana strengthens our economy in a way that literally rebuilds our state. LED is proud to

partner with the Louisiana Watershed Initiative and the Louisiana Community and Technical

College System to capitalize on these federal funds and fill the talent pipeline for a growing job

sector.”

Scholarships and tuition assistance is available for eligible students. To learn more about the

program visit https://www.cltcc.edu/page-review/pro-louisiana