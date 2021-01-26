CLTCC, Ochsner Health Offering COVID-19 Testing This Week

Alexandria, La., Jan. 26, 2021 — Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC)

is partnering with Ochsner Health to offer COVID-19 testing at no cost for CLTCC students,

faculty, staff, and the general public. Testing will take place at the CLTCC Multipurpose Room

at 516 Murray St. in Alexandria. The schedule is as follows:

• Tuesday, Jan. 26, 12 – 4 p.m.

• Wednesday, Jan. 27 & Thursday, Jan. 28, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• Friday, Jan. 29, 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.

“The health and welfare of our students, our faculty and our staff is of utmost importance, as is

the welfare of our local communities” said CLTCC Chancellor Jimmy Sawtelle. “We are

extremely pleased to be able to partner with Ochsner Health to provide this testing program for

our students and employees and for the general community as well. We are grateful to Ochsner

Health for joining the efforts of our Cenla Healthcare providers.”

“Ochsner Health is proud to work together with Central Louisiana Technical Community

College to test its students, faculty and staff and the local Alexandria community,” said Dawn

Pevey, vice president of service lines, Ochsner Health. “It is still vitally important to quickly and

efficiently test for COVID-19 to identify hotspots and outbreaks so that mitigation measures can

be immediately employed. Testing remains a critical component of safely reopening schools and

keeping communities safer.”

Since May 2020, Ochsner Health has administered more than 150,000 community COVID-19

tests at various sites across the state. “By testing our students, faculty and staff, and by following

our strict COVID-19 protocols regarding wearing of face masks, social distancing and other

mitigation efforts, we are doing our best to ensure we maintain a safe environment for those

participating in in-person learning programs,” Sawtelle said. “And by making testing available to

the general community we are aiding researchers and healthcare providers in their efforts to

learn more about COVID-19 prevalence and to help public health officials make data-driven and

informed decisions.”

Ochsner COVID-19 testing is available to any person age 2 years and older who wishes to know

their status. Those who wish to be tested should bring an ID card and an insurance card if they

have one. There is no out-of-pocket charge for the test and no one will be turned away based on

insurance status.

Community members will receive their test results via the MyChart patient portal or by

telephone. Those who test positive will have the opportunity to participate in Ochsner’s 14-day

symptom tracker program designed for COVID-19 patients who do not require hospital care.

In addition to local COVID-19 testing, Ochsner has the following resources available:

• Individuals can call the free Ochsner information line at 844-888-2772 for 24/7 advice

and COVID-19 information

• Established Ochsner patients can schedule a video visit with their provider and send

secure messages via MyOchsner

• New patients can see a provider over video through www.ochsner.org/virtualvisits or via

the Ochsner Anywhere Care app.

For more about Ochsner’s community testing resources, including a list of locations, please visit

www.ochsner.org/testing.

For information about enrollment at CLTCC visit www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more

information, contact the school via email at info@cltcc.edu or call 800-278-9855.