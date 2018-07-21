CLTCC Natchitoches to offer new Patient Care Technician program in August

(Press Release) Alexandria, La., July 18, 2018 — The Natchitoches Campus of Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) will begin offering a Patient Care Technician (PCT) program effective August 20 when classes start for the 2018 fall semester.

The PCT program prepares students for a variety of jobs in the health care industry, and it meets the need for cross training employees in health care facilities. The program is comprehensive as it consists of classroom instruction, lab practicum, and supervised clinical activities in hospitals, nursing homes, laboratories and other health care settings.

It is two semesters or approximately nine months, and students must earn 24 credit hours and 690 clock hours. Upon successful completion of the program, students earn a Certificate of Technical Studies. Students also may be eligible to take exams to earn three additional certifications – Phlebotomy, Nurse Assistant and Electrocardiogram (EKG) Technician – through the National Health Career Association.

“We are excited to expand our course offerings in nursing and allied health at the Natchitoches Campus,” said Campus Dean Laurie Morrow. “Students can earn multiple certifications through the PCT program, which increases their skill set and makes them a more diversified employee for our local health care providers.”

The Natchitoches Campus will start a cohort every fall semester in August and finish every spring semester in May.

Financial aid is available and based on individual student eligibility. To apply for financial aid, interested individuals should complete Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) atwww.fafsa.ed.gov.

To enroll in the program, interested individuals need to:

1. Submit an online application at www.cltcc.edu

2. Meet the minimum entrance scores on an approved entrance assessment exam

3. Pass a criminal background check

4. Provide proof of required immunizations

5. Take a physical exam and drug screen based on program clinical policies

For more information, contact Gwen Fontenot, Student Success Coordinator, at 318-357-3162, ext. 3201 or gwenfontenot@cltcc.edu to get started on the step-by-step admissions process.