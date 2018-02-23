CLTCC Natchitoches is Offering CNA, EMT, and CDL Courses

CLTCC Natchitoches Campus to Offer Multiple Non-Credit Courses During its Spring Semester

Train to become a Certified Nurse Aide, Emergency Medical Technician or a Commercial Truck Driver

Press Release – Alexandria, La., Feb. 21, 2018 — The Natchitoches Campus of Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) is offering multiple non-credit courses during its spring semester. Individuals can train to become a Certified Nurse Aide (CNA), an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) or a Commercial Truck Driver.

A description of each course is below.

CNA Training: Through class and clinical experiences, students will learn basic nursing skills to meet the physiological, socio-cultural, and spiritual needs of geriatric clients in various health care environments. Graduates may find employment in long-term care facilities, hospitals, laboratories, and clinics where basic bedside nursing skills are required.

Dates: March 12 – May 24, Monday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Tuition: $650

Students also are responsible for the cost of their criminal background check ($36) to be paid with a money order to the Department of Public Safety.

Requirements: 16-years-old or older, minimum Accuplacer reading score of 42, Office of State Police Right-to-Review Criminal Background Check prior to class start date, Health Certification (physical exam), pass a tuberculosis skin test and provide proof of immunization.

For more information contact Kristin Dupree, R.N., at kristindupree1@cltcc.edu or to register, go to http://bit.ly/2GuyFj4.

EMT Training: Students will learn to respond to crisis and emergency situations and assist those who are suffering from accidents and other health emergencies. Upon successful completion of the course, students are eligible to test for certification by the National Registry of EMTs and licensure by the State of Louisiana.

Dates: March 5 – August 9, Mondays and Thursdays from 4:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Tuition: $965 (includes a CPR card)

Students also are responsible for the cost of their criminal background check ($36) to be paid with a money order to the Department of Public Safety, as well as required textbooks and materials, which are approximately $242.

Requirements: Minimum Accuplacer reading score of 42, high school diploma or equivalency, Office of State Police Right-to-Review Criminal Background Check prior to class start date.

For more information contact Monica Frazier, Instructor, at monica.frazier@rpsb.us or to register, go to http://bit.ly/2HzdpKn.

Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) Training: The CDL program provides students with the necessary skills to begin driving a truck professionally. Students train on a state-of-the-art L3 Series truck driving simulator at the beginning of the course. After a few weeks of training on the simulator, students begin driving a real truck. The course is 240 hours.

Dates: April 2 – May 11, Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Tuition: $5,500 (covers training only).

CDL testing fees (approximately $250) are paid by the student.

Requirements: 18-years-old or older, possess a valid current driver’s license, and pass a drug screen prior to enrollment.

For more information contact Tiffany Howard, Interim Campus Dean and Workforce Project Manager, at tiffanyhoward4@cltcc.edu or to register, go to http://bit.ly/2oms4zN.

Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) is a two-year technical and community college offering associate degrees, technical diplomas, industry certificates, and customized training in more than 20 disciplines to support local workforce development and prepare students for good-paying jobs. CLTCC serves 11 parishes in Central Louisiana through its nine campuses and provides instruction in three state prisons and two federal correctional institutions. For more information, visit www.cltcc.edu.