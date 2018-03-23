CLTCC Natchitoches Helps Business Students Dress for Success

CLTCC Natchitoches Campus Create Free Clothing Boutique to Help Business Students Dress for Success

Press Release – Alexandria, La., March 22, 2018 – A free clothing boutique for students enrolled in the Business program at the Natchitoches Campus of Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) is officially open for business.

Business Instructors Kacey Rogers and Marné Deranger created the CLTCC Business Boutique to help students dress for success when going to job interviews and transitioning to the workforce.

“When you dress to impress, you dress for success,” said Deranger. “However, many of our students do not have the resources necessary to make a great first impression when interviewing with a potential employer. The Business Boutique can help address this resource gap.”

CLTCC has a carefully curated collection of donated professional clothing for students to check out. Carey Carruth Hamblin, a business student, helped create the boutique, and she is in charge of checking clothing in and out. Students are required to return the clothing items previously checked out before checking out additional items. All items must be clean and in good condition when they are returned.

Contributions are welcome from faculty, staff and the community. You can donate new and gently used professional clothing and accessories. These items, after being quality checked, will be placed on racks for students to try on and check out. Items that do not meet standards will be donated to local charities.

In addition, instructors host two “Dress for Success” days per month where students are expected to attend class in professional attire. During these two days, instructors mentor and counsel students on how to dress for the job they want. Instructors also help students prepare for questions they will be asked during job interviews. A variety of professionals from the community also are brought in to assist.

For more information or to make a donation, please contact Marné Deranger at 318-357-3162.