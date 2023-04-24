CLTCC Names School’s Library After Alexandria Business Foundation

Alexandria, La., April 21, 2023 — Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC)

held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today to formally commemorate the newly named Alexandria

Business Foundation Library in the Downtown Alexandria campus building at 516 Murray

Street.

Last August, the Alexandria Business Foundation awarded CLTCC $300,000 as part of the

organization’s final local donations. During a span of roughly 20 years, the Alexandria Business

Foundation awarded approximately $2.2 million in local grants and awards. Foundation

President Stephen Wright said, “We made a decision that now was the time to make a

significant investment in Central Louisiana. What’s most important about that funding is the

students it helps.” Wright added, “We are enthusiastic at the opportunity of what this $600,000

of endowed scholarships will deliver for Central Louisiana.”

When the award was announced, CLTCC Chancellor Dr. Jimmy Sawtelle said the Alexandria

Business Foundation investment would be used to apply for matching funds from the Louisiana

Board of Regents. These initiatives would seek to create endowed student scholarships and

CLTCC’s first-ever Endowed Professorship for Business. The Louisiana Board of Regents holds

a competitive grant process for higher education endowments. Wright announced today that the

first $250,000 of Alexandria Business Foundation funds was approved to be matched by the

Board of Regents with an additional $250,000. These funds will be awarded for scholarships

beginning this Fall 2023 semester. The college and Alexandria Business Foundation await

determination on an additional $100,000 for the college’s first-ever endowed professorship.

“This donation from the Alexandria Business Foundation allowed us to create for the first time

ever, endowed scholarships of this magnitude and hopefully establish an endowed

professorship. This is a significant step forward for CLTCC that would not have been possible

without their visionary generosity,” Sawtelle said. “CLTCC is just one of many local

organizations that benefited from the philanthropic work of the Alexandria Business Foundation.

The organization truly created a lasting legacy in our community, and we are proud to be able to

help recognize that tremendous contribution”, said Dr. Heather Poole, Executive Vice

Chancellor of Academic Affairs and Student Services.

“The Alexandria Business Foundation scholarships will have an immeasurable impact on our

business students. A comprehensive support system and other resources can aid students in

fulfilling their aspiration of a college education,” said Leigh Ann Purvis, CLTCC Business Office

Administration Instructor. “These scholarships will help our business students achieve their

dreams more readily and prepare them for a more secure financial future. Thank you to the

Alexandria Business Foundation for their generous gift.”

The new name was unanimously approved by the Louisiana Community & Technical College

Board of Supervisors in March of this year. Members of the Alexandria Business Foundation

are as follows: Frank Brame, Edwin Caplan, Carl Rand Carstens, Jason Cobb, Tom Hardin,

Wayne Miller, Randall Seeser, the late Harry Silver, and Stephen Wright. For information about

enrollment at CLTCC visit www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more information, contact the school via

email at info@cltcc.edu or call 800-278-9855.

Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) is a two-year technical and community college

offering associate degrees, technical diplomas, industry certificates, and customized training in more than

20 disciplines to support local workforce development and prepare students for high-demand and highwage careers. CLTCC serves seven parishes in Central Louisiana through its eight campuses and provides instruction in one state prison and one federal correctional institution. For more information, visit www.cltcc.edu.