CLTCC Named One of 150 Candidates for $1 Million Aspen Prize

Alexandria, La., Nov. 10, 2021 — The Aspen Institute has named Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) as one of only 150 community colleges eligible to compete for the $1 million 2023 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence. The Aspen Prize, which is awarded every two years, focuses on student success and looks at outstanding achievements in four areas: Learning, certificate and degree completion, employment and earnings, and high levels of access and success for minority and low-income students. According to officials, the idea is to share promising practices and spotlight the need for a quality postsecondary education to attain high-demand, high wage, and high-skill careers. “We are extremely honored that CLTCC has been selected as one of the candidates for this very prestigious honor,” said CLTCC Chancellor Dr. Jimmy Sawtelle. “We strive every day to ensure that CLTCC is focused on student success. I could not be prouder of this team of faculty, staff, and administrators. To witness our students transform their lives through education and training is truly rewarding. It is also very gratifying to see that our faculty and staff’s commitment to student success is recognized at the national level.” The top 10 finalists for the 2023 Aspen Prize will be named in mid-2022. The Aspen Institute will then visit each of the finalists and collect additional quantitative data, including employment and earnings data. A jury will then select in late spring 2023 a grand prize winner, finalists with distinction and rising stars. CLTCC is one of two candidates from within the Louisiana Community & Technical College System, along with South Louisiana Community College. The Aspen Institute was founded in Colorado in 1949 as an international, non-profit organization. Supporters include The Carnegie Corp., the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, the Gates Foundation, the Lumina Foundation, and the Ford Foundation. They awarded the first Aspen prize in 2011. The most recent winner was San Antonio College. For information about enrollment, visit www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more information, contact the school via email at info@cltcc.edu or call 800-278-9855.