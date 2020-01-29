CLTCC, LSUA Student Leaders Represent Schools on State Boards in D.C.

Alexandria, La., Jan. 28, 2020 — Central Louisiana students are well represented when it comes to the state’s educational system’s supervisory boards. Ricky Brazzel, a senior at Louisiana State University of Alexandria, is the lone student representative on the LSU Board of Supervisors. Shanco Williams, a student at Central Louisiana Technical Community College, is one of two student representatives on the Louisiana Community Technical College System Board of Supervisors. Each is also the Student Body President of their respective schools. This is the first time in two Central Louisiana students are serving on multiple Boards simultaneously.

“I’m very proud of our students working in these university leadership roles,” said Dr. Paul Coreil, Chancellor of LSUA. “Central Louisiana is very fortunate to have them in these leadership positions.”

CLTCC Chancellor Jimmy Sawtelle echoed Coreil’s comments. “It’s rare to have one student representative at this level, but to have two students at the same time from Central Louisiana is incredible,” he said. “The opportunities they have had and the contacts they are making are phenomenal for them as student leaders, and the knowledge they have brought back has been of tremendous benefit to all the students at CLTCC and LSUA.”

Brazzel and Williams just returned from a trip to Washington, D.C., where they joined other student body presidents from across the state Jan. 22-26 to meet with members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation in an event called “COSBP (Louisiana Council of Student Body Presidents) Takes DC.”

“We were able to meet with the congressional delegation to talk about policy, with a focus on higher education,” Brazzel explained. “It was amazing to go up there and have them listen.”

While both enjoyed the trip and the opportunity to meet with the state’s national political leaders, neither said they were willing to commit to a future career in politics just yet. “I want to stay with architecture and design,” Williams said, laughing at the thought of seeking political office. “I want to be part of restoring historic areas, like the Garden District. But you know what they say, man plans and God smiles. You never know.”

Brazzel said his current focus is on completing his degree but noted, “I’m definitely interested in public service. I love truly listening to the needs of others and then taking action. You have to be willing to do more than just talk about it.”

Williams and Brazzel agreed it is crucial for students to get involved and make their voices heard. “You can shape your future,” Brazzel said. “The student voice is a powerful voice that needs to be heard.”