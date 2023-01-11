CLTCC Hosts Skills USA Competition in April

Central Louisiana Technical Community College will host a Skills USA competition in April. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more on what’s in store.

Executive Director of Skills USA Damian Glover said, “Skills USA is the pinnacle event that provides business and industry partners with direct access to students within CTE programs in our colleges within the state. So it allows business and industry partners to interact with them and also insure that students are able to meet the needs of the workforce.”

Glover highlights the things that will be happening during the Skills USA competition.

“We will offer roughly 50 to 75 competitions over the course of three days. Those are anywhere from the healthcare field to hospitality and tourism. We’ll have commercial baking competition, culinary arts. We’ll also venture into the welding, HVAC, electrical as well.”

Glover says the Skills USA helps to build the local workforce.

“This is a great way for the area to ensure that students who are in Louisiana remain in Louisiana especially students that are in the area and are competing and ensuring that the local workforce in the region ensures that there’s longevity there and that students are involved in the process.”

Heather Poole with CLTCC says the competition is an excellent chance for students to shine.

“It’s a wonderful time for our students to highlight their skills and ability. We’ve always participated in Skills USA and last year we had over 60 students compete. We had four students two years ago go to the national level.”

Poole says the event will be a great boost to the local economy.

“We’re going to have over 12 colleges sending over 200 students to central Louisiana. So it’s going to be a great opportunity, not only for Central Louisiana but this is great for the workforce.”

The Skills USA competition will be held downtown at the Randolph Riverfront Center April 2nd through the 5th.