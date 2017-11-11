CLTCC FAFSA and Open House for Each Campus

CLTCC to Host FAFSA Workshop and Open House at Each Campus

Press Release – Alexandria, La., Nov. 9, 2017 – Each campus of Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) will host a free financial aid workshop and open house to help current and prospective college students complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and tour campuses in preparation for next year. CLTCC spring semester classes start Jan. 16, 2018. The FAFSA workshops and campus tours start Monday, Nov. 13, and they end Friday, Dec. 1 (see detailed schedule on page 2). These events are open to the public and there is no cost to attend. “Everyone is invited. You can be a parent, a high school senior, an adult who has been out of school for years, a current student, or a transfer student,” said Heather Poole, Executive Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management for CLTCC. “If you plan to attend college during the 2018-2019 academic year, and you need financial assistance, you should definitely attend one of these workshops. Most importantly, you can attend even if CLTCC is not going to be your college. These workshops will help you with the FAFSA regardless of the college you plan to attend or even if you haven’t chosen your school, or you’re not sure you will attend college.”

Representatives will be available to help participants complete the FAFSA, which must be completed before you can receive most forms of aid, including Pell Grants, low-interest federal student loans, and federal work study. In addition, several state student financial aid programs, including the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students (TOPS) scholarship program and the Louisiana Go Grant need-based aid program require completion of the FAFSA in order to qualify for and access funds. Participants are asked to bring their 2016 signed Federal Income Tax Return, social security card, and drivers’ license or identification card.

If you or a dependent are under the age of 24, you will need to bring your parent’s 2016 signed Federal Income Tax Return. If you have a child, you are married, or you are in the armed services, or you are legally emancipated, you do not need your parent’s information. If you were married after you filed taxes, you have to report your spouses’ taxes. Any untaxed income records for 2016 (social security, temporary assistance to needy families, or veterans benefits) also are needed to complete the FAFSA. For more information, please call 318-487-5443 or email meredithclark@cltcc.edu.

CLTCC FAFSA Workshops/Open House Schedule

Oakdale Campus Nov. 13, 2017 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ferriday Campus Nov. 13, 2017 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Alexandria Campus Nov. 14, 2017 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Huey P. Long Campus (Winnfield) Nov. 17, 2017 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Natchitoches Campus Nov. 29, 2 017 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Lamar Salter Campus (Leesville) Nov. 30, 2017 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sabine Valley Campus (Many) Nov. 30, 2017 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ward H. Nash Avoyelles Campus (Cottonport) Dec. 1, 2017 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) is a two-year technical and community college offering associate degrees, technical diplomas, industry certificates, and customized training in more than 20 disciplines to support local workforce development and prepare students for good-paying jobs. CLTCC serves 11 parishes in Central Louisiana through its nine campuses and provides instruction in three state prisons and two federal correctional institutions. For more information, visit www.cltcc.edu.