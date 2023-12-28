CLTCC celebrates 2023 with new investments, growth

ALEXANDRIA, La. – Central Louisiana Technical Community College is celebrating a banner year with new investments, innovative new programs and recognition as one of the top 150 community colleges in the nation. ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey talks to the school’s chancellor, who explains, the college is just getting warmed up for greatness.

CLTCC Chancellor Jimmy Sawtelle says his community college had a successful 2023 in many ways.

“2023 was a great year for CLTCC mainly because of our students and their achievements. So we’re very, very pleased and we’re looking forward to a great 2024.”

All that hard work from students has gotten the attention of donors, who have poured more money into the school than anyone has seen in a long time.

“The Alexandria Business Foundation made the announcement that it made a $300,000 investment which we parlayed into $600,000 which included endowed scholarships, our very first endowed professorship. We had a $10 million allocation from our legislature for a new campus in Jena Louisiana, our Rod Brady campus. We can’t thank enough our partners there.”

Sawtelle says businesses and donors recognize that CLTCC helps the Central Louisiana economy, by preparing students for successful careers in many areas. Areas where he says the school plans to expand.

“Some of our more high wage, high demand, high skill careers are allied health, manufacturing, welding and business and we offer those at nearly every one of our campuses. We’re looking forward to even more in 2024. We’re bringing on a line worker program that’s going to be in partnership with CLECO and other energy companies from Central Louisiana.”

Sawtelle says students can invest a little time or a lot, and still come away with some of the highest starting pay he has ever seen.

“Students can come to us for as little as six weeks for our commercial driving program or two years and get an associate’s degree and they’re ready for the job.”

Sawtelle said that one of the best things about CLTCC is the way it matches students with the career of their choice.

“The Central Louisiana career market, not just a job market but a career market, has not been more plentiful. And we pledge that when someone comes to school at CLTCC any of our five campuses there is a career waiting for them at the other end of graduation. We’re looking forward to seeing more students in 2024.”

-30-