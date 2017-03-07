CLTCC, Attorney Brian Caubarreaux Announce Scholarship

Alexandria, La., March 6, 2017 — Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) and Attorney Brian Caubarreaux announced today that applications are being accepted for the 2017 “Do It Right” Scholarship. Applications are now available on the CLTCC website at www.cltcc.edu under the “Financial Aid” tab. The deadline to apply is March 31, 2017.

Brian Caubarreaux & Associates, a law firm owned by Attorney Brian Caubarreaux, established the Do It Right Scholarship at CLTCC in March 2015. To date, multiple students attending CLTCC have been awarded full-ride scholarships to cover their total program costs (tuition, fees, and books). The selected applicant(s) can attend any CLTCC campus.

Seniors graduating from high school in May or spring 2017, students who have earned their High School Equivalency Diploma or GED, and/or students currently enrolled at CLTCC are all eligible to apply.

However, it’s important to note this scholarship is not just for high school seniors or individuals who recently earned their High School Equivalency Diploma or GED. The Do It Right Scholarship also is for those individuals who always wanted to go to college but couldn’t afford it. This is their chance to “Do It Right.” There is no age limit.

An independent panel of community leaders will select the winner(s) based on a combination of attributes including, student performance, drive, ability, need, and desire to seek a career and technical education from CLTCC. Priority will be given to applicants with a financial need. The winner(s) will be announced in May.

Applicants may hand deliver, mail, or email the completed application to CLTCC Alexandria Main Campus. Please do not fax applications. Fax transmissions are not acceptable.

Hand Deliver/Mail: CLTCC, Alexandria Main Campus, 4311 South MacArthur Drive, Alexandria, La. 71302, Attn: Do It Right Scholarship Application



Email: doitright@cltcc.edu