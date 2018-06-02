Campus News 

CLTCC Announces Four-Day Work Week During Summer Months

New hours to begin June 4 and end Aug. 10

Alexandria, La., June 1, 2018 — Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) will begin its four-day work week for the summer on Monday, June 4. The four-day work week will end Friday, Aug. 10.

Employees will work four, 10-hour days, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. All campuses will be closed on Fridays – Alexandria, Cottonport, Ferriday, Jena, Leesville, Many, Natchitoches, Oakdale, and Winnfield.

The four-day work week is for the summer only, and it coincides with the start of the college’s summer classes.

CLTCC will resume normal operating hours Monday, Aug. 13 in preparation for the start of fall classes on Monday, Aug. 20.

Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) is a two-year technical and community college offering associate degrees, technical diplomas, industry certificates, and customized training in more than 20 disciplines to support local workforce development and prepare students for good-paying jobs. CLTCC serves 11 parishes in Central Louisiana through its nine campuses and provides instruction in three state prisons and two federal correctional institutions. For more information, visit www.cltcc.edu.

