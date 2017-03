CLTCC Announces Chancellor’s List for 2016 Fall Semester

Alexandria, La., March 7, 2017 — Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) announced today that 92 students were named to the Chancellor’s List during the fall semester of the 2016-17 academic year.

The Chancellor’s List recognizes CLTCC students with outstanding records of academic performance. To qualify for the Chancellor’s List during the fall or spring semesters, students must be full-time and earn a grade point average of 4.0 on a 4.0 scale.

The following is the Chancellor’s List for the 2016 fall semester. The list is sorted by the student’s hometown of record.