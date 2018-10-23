CLTCC and NSU to host Open House for Advanced Manufacturing Technician Program

Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) Natchitoches Campus, Northwestern State University (NSU), and the Natchitoches Community Alliance Foundation will host an open house to showcase their Advanced Manufacturing Technician (AMT) program.

The open house will take place at the CLTCC Natchitoches Campus on Thursday, Nov. 1 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Potential students will be able to meet with representatives from local manufacturing companies, including Alliance Compressors, Boise Cascade, RoyOMartin, Stella-Jones, and Pilgrim’s.

The AMT program, which began in the fall of 2017, is a two-year, work-based learning program that provides a pathway for a successful career. It gives selected students the opportunity to learn in the environment in which they will work by pairing students with a sponsoring manufacturer. Most important, the program enables students to apply almost immediately what they learned on the manufacturing floor.

Students attend class two days a week and work at the sponsoring manufacturer three days a week earning a minimum of $12 per hour. Upon successful completion of the program, students receive an associate of science degree in Engineering Technology from NSU and a certificate in AMT as a result of technical courses taken at the CLTCC Natchitoches Campus. Students can continue their education by pursuing a bachelor’s degree from NSU or seek full-time employment with a sponsoring company.

Manufacturers recruit, interview, and select students to sponsor. Students are selected based on their academic record, ACT/SAT scores, and a written essay. Selected students also must meet the admission requirements set forth by NSU.

For more information about the open house event or the AMT program, contact Cade Stepp at steppj@nsula.edu or (318) 357-4612 or Laurie Morrow at lauriemorrow@cltcc.edu or (318) 357-3162.