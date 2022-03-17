CLTCC and LCTCS Launch New ‘MJ Foster Promise’ Financial Aid Opportunity

Alexandria, La., March 17, 2022 — Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) will

conduct an MJ Foster Promise kickoff on all eight campuses starting at 10 a.m. Friday, March 25.

Though all eight CLTCC campuses will host this launch event, MJ Foster Promise applications are

being accepted now for Fall semester awards. This event is in conjunction with the colleges within

the Louisiana Community & Technical College System (LCTCS).

“CLTCC is very excited about this tremendous financial aid opportunity,” said CLTCC Chancellor Dr.

Jimmy Sawtelle. “The MJ Foster Promise program provides a unique new funding option for students

pursuing degrees and credentials as well as support for students who are working to get critical job

skills training, like Nursing, Manufacturing, Allied Health and even short-term credentialling such as

Commercial Driver License (CDL). This ‘last dollar’ financial assistance program especially seeks to

assist those who may not be covered by other financial aid programs.”

Louisiana’s Community and Technical Colleges and two-year colleges are offering scholarships

through the MJ Foster Promise program for workforce training and degree classes for adults. The new

annual $10.5 million state fund program is open to Louisiana residents aged 21 and older and can

provide funding for up to three years at Louisiana public two-year post-secondary institutions.

Applicants should complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) as well as the MJ

Foster Promise application. There are household income limits and other requirements. For full

eligibility requirements go to the program website at www.mjfosterpromise.com.

Scholarship awards are for tuition and fees only. Students may be eligible for up to $3,200 annually

for academic programs with a maximum lifetime award cap of $6,400. Funds will be awarded to

eligible applicants on a first-come, first-serve basis with the maximum annual program award capped

at $10.5 million for the entire state.

CLTCC programs eligible for funding from the MJ Foster Promise program include: Advanced

Manufacturing Technician; Cloud Computing; Commercial Driver’s License (CDL); Drafting and

Design Technology; Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Technician; Forklift

Operator; Nursing – Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN); Patient Care Technician; and Welding.

“Funding is available on a first-come, first-serve basis, so we strongly encourage eligible students to

apply to the program now to have the opportunity to receive scholarship money for the Fall Semester,”

Sawtelle said. “This financial support program makes education and training more affordable, allowing

more people to transform their lives by getting the skills they need to get a well-paying, high-demand

job to create a better future for themselves and their families.”

For information about the MJ Foster Promise program visit www.mjfosterpromise.com, www.cltcc.edu

or via electronic mail at mjfosterpromise@cltcc.edu. For those seeking to apply, CLTCC encourages

accessing the application at https://www.cltcc.edu/mj-foster-promise. Anyone interested can also call

CLTCC at (318) 487-5443 or (800) 278-9855 to speak with Kelly Caruso, Director of Financial Aid, for

for-credit programs and Sarah Nugent, Workforce Coordinator, for non-credit programs.

Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) is a two-year technical and community college offering

associate degrees, technical diplomas, industry certificates, and customized training in more than 20 disciplines

to support local workforce development and prepare students for high-demand and high-wage careers. CLTCC

serves 10 parishes in Central Louisiana through its eight campuses and provides instruction in one state prison

and one federal correctional institution. For more information, visit www.cltcc.edu.