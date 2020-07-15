CLTCC Again Offers Reduced Tuition Benefits for this Fall
Alexandria, La., July 15, 2020 — As part of its ongoing commitment to provide highquality career and technical education programs to the community, Central Louisiana
Technical Community College (CLTCC) is again providing reduced price points for
tuition and taking other steps to make it easier for students to begin or continue their
educational pursuits this Fall.
“I believe the choices our college has made in these uncertain times reveal our true
values and priorities,” explained Dr. Heather Poole, executive vice chancellor of student
services and enrollment management.
“By providing additional institutional aid and removing enrollment barriers, CLTCC is
reaffirming the school’s commitment to students and providing an opportunity to emerge
from this crisis as a stronger community and a stronger college,” she said.
Chancellor Jimmy Sawtelle noted, “We understand affordable educational options are
critical for college students, whether they are working toward earning a degree or
receiving a training credential. In light of the economic shakeup we have experienced
with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, we believe it is even more important Cenla
residents have ready access to affordable educational opportunities to help people get
the training they need to be able to fill high-wage, high-demand and high-skill careers.”
Sawtelle explained the reduced tuition price points apply to traditional programs such as
welding, manufacturing, and allied health – and – general education courses and the
credits earned are transferable to all Louisiana public colleges and universities as well
as to Louisiana College in Pineville.
Enhanced benefits available to students this Fall include (Beginning July 15,
2020):
• No application fee
• Non-Louisiana residents pay the same tuition as Louisiana residents
• Online Registration Fee suspended
• Free Electronic Textbooks for many General Education courses (English, History,
Biology, Psychology, and Speech)
• Reduced tuition for HiSET (high school equivalency) graduates – HiSET
graduates from January 2019 through August 2020 may qualify for $50 off tuition
per credit hour (up to six credit hours or up to $300 for Fall Semester 2020).
Students are required to apply to CLTCC between July 15 and August 14 to
ensure receiving this award.
• Reduced tuition for students not enrolled in Spring 2020 who were enrolled in
Fall 2019 – Students who were enrolled in the Fall 2019 semester but did not
return for Spring 2020 may qualify for $50 off tuition per credit hour (up to six
credit hours or up to $300 for Fall Semester 2020). Students are required to
apply to CLTCC between July 15 and August 14 to ensure receiving this award.
• Future Farmers of America (FFA) – CLTCC will provide a one-time $500 tuition
benefit for graduating 2020 Seniors who were a member of Future Farmers of
America (FFA). Students are required to apply to CLTCC before August 1 to
ensure receiving this award.
• Jobs for Americans Graduates (JAG) – CLTCC will provide a one-time $500
tuition benefit for graduating Seniors who were also 2020 graduates of Jobs for
Americans Graduates (JAG). Students are required to apply to CLTCC before
August 1 to ensure receiving this award.
• First-Time Fall 2020 CLTCC Merit-Based Institutional Aid provides $500 per
semester for up to 4 consecutive semesters (up to $2,000 for two
years). Available to all qualifying students beginning with CLTCC Fall 2020
semester.
Requirements for First-Time Fall 2020 eligibility:
• Student must be beginning first-ever semester with CLTCC Fall 2020
• Student must have scored a 17 composite score on the ACT or 241 on
the ACCUPLACER or equivalent) and have a 2.5 cumulative high school
GPA or higher
• Student must complete at least 12 credit hours per semester with at least a
3.0 GPA each semester while at CLTCC
• Student must remain in school four consecutive semesters to continue
receiving this institutional aid.
• There is no probationary period for students that drop below a 3.0 GPA
• If the total amount of financial aid plus institutional aid exceeds the federally
mandated cost of attendance, his/her institutional aid will be reduced
(adjusted) by the amount exceeding the cost of attendance.
• Students must complete the institutional aid application by August 1, 2020, to
be considered for eligibility. Students must also submit their official
ACT/SAT/ACCUPLACER scores by August 1, 2020.
“We are excited to again offer courses at such a reduced rate in these uncertain times.
Our hope is to make education even more affordable while removing barriers for
students,” said Meredith Rennier, director of student affairs and services.
Dr. Poole added, “Such support will not only assist students in surviving the current
crisis but will stabilize our communities and provide education and workforce training to
high school students, recent high school graduates and Louisiana’s more than 300,000
unemployed citizens.”
Sawtelle noted that as part of continuing safety precautions to reduce the spread of
COVID-19, CLTCC will provide some or all instruction via online learning, video
conferencing, hybrid-delivery, and other Internet-based features to interact with and
instruct students this Fall.
For more information visit www.CLTCC.edu/Fall, to enroll and register, visit
www.CLTCC.edu/Apply. For more information, contact the school via email at
info@cltcc.edu or call 800-278-9855.