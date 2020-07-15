CLTCC Again Offers Reduced Tuition Benefits for this Fall

Alexandria, La., July 15, 2020 — As part of its ongoing commitment to provide highquality career and technical education programs to the community, Central Louisiana

Technical Community College (CLTCC) is again providing reduced price points for

tuition and taking other steps to make it easier for students to begin or continue their

educational pursuits this Fall.

“I believe the choices our college has made in these uncertain times reveal our true

values and priorities,” explained Dr. Heather Poole, executive vice chancellor of student

services and enrollment management.

“By providing additional institutional aid and removing enrollment barriers, CLTCC is

reaffirming the school’s commitment to students and providing an opportunity to emerge

from this crisis as a stronger community and a stronger college,” she said.

Chancellor Jimmy Sawtelle noted, “We understand affordable educational options are

critical for college students, whether they are working toward earning a degree or

receiving a training credential. In light of the economic shakeup we have experienced

with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, we believe it is even more important Cenla

residents have ready access to affordable educational opportunities to help people get

the training they need to be able to fill high-wage, high-demand and high-skill careers.”

Sawtelle explained the reduced tuition price points apply to traditional programs such as

welding, manufacturing, and allied health – and – general education courses and the

credits earned are transferable to all Louisiana public colleges and universities as well

as to Louisiana College in Pineville.

Enhanced benefits available to students this Fall include (Beginning July 15,

2020):

• No application fee

• Non-Louisiana residents pay the same tuition as Louisiana residents

• Online Registration Fee suspended

• Free Electronic Textbooks for many General Education courses (English, History,

Biology, Psychology, and Speech)

• Reduced tuition for HiSET (high school equivalency) graduates – HiSET

graduates from January 2019 through August 2020 may qualify for $50 off tuition

per credit hour (up to six credit hours or up to $300 for Fall Semester 2020).

Students are required to apply to CLTCC between July 15 and August 14 to

ensure receiving this award.

• Reduced tuition for students not enrolled in Spring 2020 who were enrolled in

Fall 2019 – Students who were enrolled in the Fall 2019 semester but did not

return for Spring 2020 may qualify for $50 off tuition per credit hour (up to six

credit hours or up to $300 for Fall Semester 2020). Students are required to

apply to CLTCC between July 15 and August 14 to ensure receiving this award.

• Future Farmers of America (FFA) – CLTCC will provide a one-time $500 tuition

benefit for graduating 2020 Seniors who were a member of Future Farmers of

America (FFA). Students are required to apply to CLTCC before August 1 to

ensure receiving this award.

• Jobs for Americans Graduates (JAG) – CLTCC will provide a one-time $500

tuition benefit for graduating Seniors who were also 2020 graduates of Jobs for

Americans Graduates (JAG). Students are required to apply to CLTCC before

August 1 to ensure receiving this award.

• First-Time Fall 2020 CLTCC Merit-Based Institutional Aid provides $500 per

semester for up to 4 consecutive semesters (up to $2,000 for two

years). Available to all qualifying students beginning with CLTCC Fall 2020

semester.

Requirements for First-Time Fall 2020 eligibility:

• Student must be beginning first-ever semester with CLTCC Fall 2020

• Student must have scored a 17 composite score on the ACT or 241 on

the ACCUPLACER or equivalent) and have a 2.5 cumulative high school

GPA or higher

• Student must complete at least 12 credit hours per semester with at least a

3.0 GPA each semester while at CLTCC

• Student must remain in school four consecutive semesters to continue

receiving this institutional aid.

• There is no probationary period for students that drop below a 3.0 GPA

• If the total amount of financial aid plus institutional aid exceeds the federally

mandated cost of attendance, his/her institutional aid will be reduced

(adjusted) by the amount exceeding the cost of attendance.

• Students must complete the institutional aid application by August 1, 2020, to

be considered for eligibility. Students must also submit their official

ACT/SAT/ACCUPLACER scores by August 1, 2020.

“We are excited to again offer courses at such a reduced rate in these uncertain times.

Our hope is to make education even more affordable while removing barriers for

students,” said Meredith Rennier, director of student affairs and services.

Dr. Poole added, “Such support will not only assist students in surviving the current

crisis but will stabilize our communities and provide education and workforce training to

high school students, recent high school graduates and Louisiana’s more than 300,000

unemployed citizens.”

Sawtelle noted that as part of continuing safety precautions to reduce the spread of

COVID-19, CLTCC will provide some or all instruction via online learning, video

conferencing, hybrid-delivery, and other Internet-based features to interact with and

instruct students this Fall.

For more information visit www.CLTCC.edu/Fall, to enroll and register, visit

www.CLTCC.edu/Apply. For more information, contact the school via email at

info@cltcc.edu or call 800-278-9855.