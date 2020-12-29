Clouds Hang Tough As Front Nears 12-28-2020

A mild start to the week as southerly winds off the Gulf prevail. A weak cold front has approached and has stalled. There will be a few sprinkles along the front, however, this will end by evening. A rather wet and stormy mid-week to close out the year as a cold front, surface low, and upper-level storm system combined with plenty of Gulf moisture will produce widespread showers and thunderstorms. Behind the front, cool conditions will occur into the first weekend of the new year.