Thursday, May 13, 2021
Latest:
Community News 

Click it or Ticket begins May 24th

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

The Pineville Police Department is participating in this year’s 2021 Louisiana Highway Safety Commission initiative, Click It Or Ticket beginning May 24th through June 6th. In an effort to protect our citizens and visitors to our community we will be increasing our patrols and be on the lookout for seatbelt violations. The LHSC is funding a high-visibility enforcement and awareness campaign to encourage seat belt usage and reduce unrestrained fatalities. Taking the time to buckle up before every trip is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash.

You May Also Like

BESE asks Gov. Edwards to close public schools for the remainder of the school year

Jacque Murphy

The Rapides Parish Main Library Celebrates 50 Years of Service

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Work Begins on Alexandria Holocaust Memorial

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *