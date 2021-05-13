Click it or Ticket begins May 24th

The Pineville Police Department is participating in this year’s 2021 Louisiana Highway Safety Commission initiative, Click It Or Ticket beginning May 24th through June 6th. In an effort to protect our citizens and visitors to our community we will be increasing our patrols and be on the lookout for seatbelt violations. The LHSC is funding a high-visibility enforcement and awareness campaign to encourage seat belt usage and reduce unrestrained fatalities. Taking the time to buckle up before every trip is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash.