CLHC Donations Needed
The CLHC CARES Shelter was funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security passed by congress during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Individuals experiencing homelessness are at a high risk for developing and spreading COVID not just because of the inability to access safe and affordable housing to be able to practice good hygiene skills but also because many of them have some form of pre-existing condition.
We need the community’s help to provide essential items like food, clothing and monetary donations. Please donate https://www.cenlahomeless.org/ or you can volunteer by emailing JosephB@cenlahomeless.org