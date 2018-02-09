Central Louisiana Homeless Coalition: Freeze to the Finish 5K

Saturday, February 24, 2018

9:00PM

Alexandria Convention Hall

With cold weather gripping Central Louisiana, the Central Louisiana Homeless Coalition is hosting a Freeze to the Finish 5K Run/Walk to raise awareness and funding for the homeless population in our community. Just two weeks before the event, CLHC and volunteers will hit the streets of Cenla to find our community’s homeless individuals and families under bridges, in alleyways and abandoned houses, or wherever they may be to bring cold weather items, hygiene items, food, and information about community resources. CLHC expects to find about 60 homeless persons during this time, who are living on the streets with little to no shelter from the worst of nature’s elements.

This event will aid CLHC in funding it’s programs, such as street outreach, resource referrals, permanent housing, and the recently opened Virginia Soprano Homeless Resource Center. This center provides free access to showers and laundry machines; internet, telephone, and mailbox access; case management; and more!

By participating in this event, you are doing your part to help house our community’s homeless population and freeze homelessness in its tracks!

https://www.cenlahomeless.org/