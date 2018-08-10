CLEDA to Receive $90k Federal Grant

(Press Release) WASHINGTON – Congressman Ralph Abraham, M.D., R-Alto, today announces nearly $400,000 in grant funding from the US Department of Agriculture for education and workforce development projects across Northeast and Central Louisiana.

The USDA rural development grants will fund three projects that will benefit residents in 14 different parishes, 11 of which are in Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District.

“Thanks to tax reform and our efforts in Congress to remove barriers to job creation, our economy is booming and hiring is on the rise. These grants will help further stimulate workforce growth, job training and small business development in rural Louisiana, and I appreciate Sec. Sonny Perdue and the USDA for awarding these funds,” Dr. Abraham said.

The Central Louisiana Economic Development Alliance (CLEDA) in Alexandria will receive a $90,000 grant to help finance training and technical assistance for business development services in Central Louisiana. The grant is expected to help four small businesses by providing education, training and mentoring for entrepreneurs and small businesses. Residents in Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, LaSalle, Rapides, Winn, Allen, Natchitoches, and Vernon Parishes will benefit from this grant.

“This rural business development grant gives Central Louisiana makers an opportunity to connect with one another and build a vibrant foundation for a prosperous region,” said Jim Cotton, president and CEO of the CLEDA.

KLAX ABC 31 News 8/10/18