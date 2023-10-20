CLECO’s Weatherization Program Can Save Ratepayers on Bills

For CLECO ratepayers looking to save on electric bills the company offers a service to weatherize your home. ABC News’ Joel Massey has more on the program and how it’s saving customers money and making their home cleaner.

Fran Phoenix with CLECO said, “CLECO set a new all time summer peak in August meaning customers used more electricity than any previous time in the company’s history.”

With the record heat this summer you would have expected electricity bills to be much higher but says that was not necessarily the case.

“The good news is that customers’ bills remained stable or decreased because fuel costs have come down 58 percent,” Phoenix said

Another way that ratepayers can save is by taking advantage of CLECO’s program to weatherize homes at little to no cost. Hammond resident Tony Giacona travels all over the state supervising the Power Wise assessments and installations.

“Nobody wants to waste energy right just like wasted food. I can’t stand wasting food so neither do we want to waste energy. So we can make the homes more energy efficient then we can in turn make the homes heather as well.”

The workers started by covering up all the air conditioning vents and hooking up a blower on an outside door to test how much leakage the system had. They determined that this particular AC unit was leaking 554 cubic feet per minute. One cubic foot is the equivalent of a basketball sized unit of air. Tony explains the leakage to the homeowner:

“So you have a five ton system your system tested in over 500 CFMs. For every ton is 400 CFMs of air so you were losing over a ton of air.”

Next the contractors sealed around the brick fireplace, weather-stripped and calked some doors and windows and put mastic around air conditioner vents. They also replaced old incandescent bulbs with more efficient LED bulbs. The whole process took about two and a half hours. Tony says the typical cost of the process is $900 to $1,500, a tab which is picked up by CLECO.

Phoenix wants customers to be aware of the program.

“We have a lot of customers taking advantage of the weatherization assessment, but we definitely found that some customers don’t know about it. It’s a benefit that you’re leaving on the table if you don’t take advantage of it.”

There are a lot of customers in the que waiting to get services and Power Wise’s season ends November 17th. If you sign up now you may get in this Fall, if not you’ll be in line when installations start again in January.

Here are some tips from CLECO and the U.S. Department of Energy on saving energy in the fall and winter:

You can save about 10 percent per year on heating and cooling costs by using a programmable thermostat.

Use heat generating appliances at night such as dryers and ovens.

Check and replace HVAC air filters regularly.

Finally, seal holes and cracks around windows, and fireplaces if you have one.

To sign up for Power Wise visit www.cleco.com/powerwise, or call the Free Lighting contractor directly at 866-484-3519.