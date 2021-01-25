CLECO’S Power of Promise Scholarship

CLECO -Cleco announced applications are being accepted for its new Power of a Promise Scholarship which includes full tuition, books, a stipend for incidentals and a paid internship at the company’s Brame Energy Center near Boyce, La. The Power of a Promise Scholarship is part of Cleco’s $1.0 million commitment to Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC), which was announced last year, to help fund training, curriculum development and scholarships. It’s designed to help economically disadvantaged, female and minority students who plan to attend CLTCC in Alexandria. “While Cleco has funded and continues to fund different types of scholarships to help students from all backgrounds, this scholarship is part of our commitment to build a diverse workforce and create an inclusive work environment,” said Normanique Preston, chief human resources and diversity officer. “A percentage of our donation will be used to award diversity scholarships to minority students which will create educational opportunities for women and other under-represented populations whose total household income is at or below the poverty level, provide hands-on training for successful entry into the workforce and provide a path to rewarding careers with competitive salaries.” For the 2021-2022 academic year, scholarships will be awarded to two economically disadvantaged, female or minority high school students classified as a junior or senior who plan to attend CLTCC’s Alexandria Campus and pursue a diploma in industrial manufacturing technology. “We are grateful to Cleco for this partnership and their support of our mission to provide the best in academic services, cutting-edge workforce development training and qualified skilled graduates for business and industry,” said Jimmy Sawtelle, chancellor of CLTCC. “Cleco’s diversity scholarship program for female and minority students is unique because the selected students will be funded for their tuition and books, as well as gain valuable work experience through a paid internship, which can be a stepping-stone to a new career.” The application is available on the cltcc.edu website, and applications will be accepted Oct. 1, 2020, through Jan. 31, 2021. Applicants can hand deliver, mail or email their application to CLTCC’s Alexandria Campus. Cleco is unable to accept applications. Scholarship recipients will be announced in April 2021.