Cleco temporarily suspending late fees

PINEVILLE, La. – March 13, 2020 – To help customers deal with the rippling effects of COVID-19, the new coronavirus, Cleco is temporarily suspending service disconnects and late fees on customer accounts effective today until further notice.

“The well-being of our customers, contractors, employees and the general public is our primary concern as the coronavirus has now reached Louisiana and was recently declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization,” said Ron Smith, director of customer experience. “We don’t want our customers to have to worry about losing electricity and incurring late fees given the importance of electric power in preventing the spread of the virus.”

Cleco offers multiple payment options that don’t require customers to physically go inside a Cleco customer service office or visit an authorized pay agent, including paying bills online, by phone, by mail or dropping payments in the night deposit box located at each customer service office.

Cleco’s self-service options for payments include:



MyAccount

Cleco’s online account management system is available for customers at cleco.com. To register, customers need their zip code and the last four digits of their Social Security number. Through MyAccount, customers can pay their bill online, view billing and payment history, make service requests and update their account information.

Cleco’s online account management system is available for customers at cleco.com. To register, customers need their zip code and the last four digits of their Social Security number. Through MyAccount, customers can pay their bill online, view billing and payment history, make service requests and update their account information. KUBRA

Cleco’s one-time electronic payment service is available for customers to pay their bill online using a credit card, debit card or electronic check or by telephone at 1-888-909-4639. There is a $2.50 processing fee, and the customer’s Cleco account number and zip code are required to process the payment.

Mail

Cleco’s payment center is available for payments by mail. Customers should mail their payment to Cleco Power LLC, P.O. Box 660228, Dallas, TX 75266-0228.

Night Deposit/Drop Box

Cleco’s customer service offices have a night deposit/drop box customers can use to make a payment during and after hours without physically going into the office.

“We are closely monitoring this virus and following the guidance of our local, state and federal agencies,” said John Melancon, director of corporate safety. “We have a Cleco Pandemic Action Team in place with response plans to ensure we’re able to continue delivering safe, reliable power to our customers.”

To learn more about Cleco, visit www.cleco.com or follow the company on Facebook at @ClecoPower.

Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC is a regional energy holding company that conducts its business operations through its subsidiaries, Cleco Power LLC and Cleco Cajun LLC. Cleco Power is a regulated electric public utility company that owns 10 generating assets with a total nameplate capacity of 3,360 MWs and serves approximately 288,000 customers in Louisiana through its retail business and supplies wholesale power in Louisiana and Mississippi. Cleco Cajun is an unregulated utility company that owns eight generating assets with a total nameplate capacity of 3,555 MWs, with contracts serving nine Louisiana cooperatives, three wholesale municipal customers and one electric utility. For more information about Cleco, visit us at www.cleco.com