Cleco reminds customers to focus on Watt Matters
PINEVILLE, La. – June 5, 2023 – Cleco is launching its Watt Matters campaign again this
summer to identify programs and actions customers can take advantage of to lower their
monthly energy usage.
“As we face another Louisiana summer, we want to remind customers that making simple
changes at home can lead to savings when it comes to their monthly energy usage,” said Andre
Guillory, Cleco vice president and chief customer officer.
To assist customers in making the best, energy-efficient changes for their homes, Cleco is
highlighting resources and practical solutions to reduce wasted energy. When energy-efficiency
tools are paired with conservation habits, customers can potentially reduce their bills by up to 25
percent.
Watt Matters includes three focus areas spanning over six weeks offering customers tips to take
energy reduction matters into their own hands.
• Manage It. Cleco’s Budget Billing program allows residential customers to pay
approximately the same amount each month, helping them maximize their budgeting
power.
• Save It. Small changes – such as using a ceiling fan, turning off and unplugging unused
appliances and switching to LED lights – can add up to big savings.
• Know It. Cleco’s MyAccount platform gives customers access to their energy usage to
make decisions for their households. Through daily text or email usage alerts, customers
can take charge of their energy usage.
“Additionally, Cleco offers a number of assistance programs, like Budget Billing, and tools, like
daily usage alerts within our MyAccount platform, to help customers have a better idea of what
to expect each month when they get their Cleco bill,” said Guillory. “And Power Wise™, Cleco’s
energy efficiency program, features an online marketplace where customers can purchase
energy-saving technologies, such as LED light bulbs, faucet aerators, smart thermostats and
advanced power strips at discounted prices, as well as receive instant rebates.”