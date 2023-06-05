Cleco reminds customers to focus on Watt Matters

PINEVILLE, La. – June 5, 2023 – Cleco is launching its Watt Matters campaign again this

summer to identify programs and actions customers can take advantage of to lower their

monthly energy usage.

“As we face another Louisiana summer, we want to remind customers that making simple

changes at home can lead to savings when it comes to their monthly energy usage,” said Andre

Guillory, Cleco vice president and chief customer officer.

To assist customers in making the best, energy-efficient changes for their homes, Cleco is

highlighting resources and practical solutions to reduce wasted energy. When energy-efficiency

tools are paired with conservation habits, customers can potentially reduce their bills by up to 25

percent.

Watt Matters includes three focus areas spanning over six weeks offering customers tips to take

energy reduction matters into their own hands.

• Manage It. Cleco’s Budget Billing program allows residential customers to pay

approximately the same amount each month, helping them maximize their budgeting

power.

• Save It. Small changes – such as using a ceiling fan, turning off and unplugging unused

appliances and switching to LED lights – can add up to big savings.

• Know It. Cleco’s MyAccount platform gives customers access to their energy usage to

make decisions for their households. Through daily text or email usage alerts, customers

can take charge of their energy usage.

“Additionally, Cleco offers a number of assistance programs, like Budget Billing, and tools, like

daily usage alerts within our MyAccount platform, to help customers have a better idea of what

to expect each month when they get their Cleco bill,” said Guillory. “And Power Wise™, Cleco’s

energy efficiency program, features an online marketplace where customers can purchase

energy-saving technologies, such as LED light bulbs, faucet aerators, smart thermostats and

advanced power strips at discounted prices, as well as receive instant rebates.”