Cleco Power Wise adds weatherization program for income-qualified customers 

Pineville, La. – July 11, 2023 – Eligible Cleco residential customers in search of ways to save energy and

money can receive assistance this summer through a new Income-Qualified (IQ) weatherization program

offered by Power Wise™, Cleco’s energy efficiency program.

“The program is designed to help low-income households make their homes more energy efficient,” said

Jaci Sewell, manager of energy efficiency at Cleco. “Over 300 income-qualified customers have

participated since the program launched in January, and we expect more to sign up during the hot

summer months.”

Weatherization services may include attic insulation, air and duct sealing to reduce air leakage,

replacement of regular light bulbs with LEDs and installation of low-flow faucet aerators and shower

heads.

“Cleco Power Wise™ also provides certain weatherization services to homeowners and renters who do

not meet federal income guidelines, so we encourage all customers to apply,” said Sewell.

Customers may sign up at www.cleco.com/weatherization or by calling Power Wise™ at 1-833-373-

6842. A Cleco-approved contractor will schedule the weatherization assessment on a first-come, firstserved basis.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, home heating and cooling costs can account for up to 40

percent of the average monthly household energy bill so weatherizing a home can really help.

For more information, visit www.cleco.com/powerwise or email energyefficiency@cleco.com.